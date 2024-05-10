This Morning fans all said the same thing as Josie Gibson was ‘replaced’ by make-up artist Bryony Blake on the show today (May 10).

As well as being one of the series’ rotating pool of presenters, Josie is loved by fans as the go-to girl when it comes to the more wacky outside broadcasts.

She’s fallen in while completing an obstacle course on a lake, ripped her trousers while dressed as a Ghostbuster and is a regular when it comes to the show’s overseas trips.

However, she was very much missed today…

This Morning today: Josie ‘goes missing’

Hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond revealed Bryony had headed to the States to take part in a stuntman masterclass to celebrate the release of the movie Fall Guy. And viewers were quick to comment that they thought Josie was the right woman for the job.

Who is this and what have they done with Josie?

“Wasn’t Josie available for this segment?” asked one This Morning viewer. “Who is this and what have they done with Josie?” said another.

“Why is Bryony the make-up woman doing stunt driving?” another asked. “Daily reminder that they’re quietly giving Josie segments to other people now. Recently it’s been Siân Welby doing things that would’ve previously gone straight to her,” another suggested.

Bryony Blake headed to Florida to become a stuntwoman (Credit: Instagram)

‘Of course I want to stay on the show’

However, Josie is still very much part of the This Morning family. She hosted the show on Bank Holiday Monday with Craig Doyle. She was also on earlier this week hosting a segment on camping, where she introduced her “new boyfriend“.

But she has announced that she won’t be on our screens as much as we might like over the coming months, though.

That’s because Josie has said she’s taking a step back to spend time with her son Reggie, five, during his school summer holidays.

Speaking to Heat magazine, Josie was quizzed on whether she has plans to leave This Morning. Josie replied: “Of course I want to stay on the show –it’s part of my life now, it’s my family.

“I will continue to be on the sofa but, during the summer, I will take some time off to be with Reggie during his holidays.”

