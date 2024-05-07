Josie Gibson announces This Morning exit over summer as she puts son Reggie first

Josie Gibson has shared that she’s planning to “take some time off” from This Morning.

The telly icon has been a firm-favourite on the ITV show for years. First starting out as an interviewer and competition host, Josie quickly became a hit with fans – and in 2019, bagged a role as a relief presenter.

However, fans hoping to see Josie on screens over the summer will be disappointed, as the TV star has confirmed her exit.

Josie is taking ‘time off’ from the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on This Morning

Bristol star Josie has definitely kept busy in recent years. Between hosting ITV’s This Morning, appearing on I’m A Celebrity and becoming the new face of Iceland, Josie has been booked and busy.

Josie has been appearing on the popular supermarket’s adverts, as well as fronting a campaign with Yoplait that promotes the benefits of the “calcium and vitamin D-rich” kids’ yoghurts.

So it’s no surprise to hear that she’s planning to take a break from hosting This Morning – and it’s down to her beloved son Reggie. Josie shares the youngster with her ex, Terry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Josie Gibson ‘taking time off’ from This Morning in summer

And in a bid to make memories and spend time with the youngster, Josie is taking a break from This Morning over the summer.

Speaking to Heat magazine, Josie was quizzed on whether she has plans to leave This Morning. Josie replied: “Of course I want to stay on the show –it’s part of my life now, it’s my family.”

During the summer, I will take some time off to be with Reggie during his holidays

“I will continue to be on the sofa but, during the summer, I will take some time off to be with Reggie during his holidays,” she added.

Sharing her holiday plans, Josie revealed: “We’re planning to travel around the country together, maybe in a caravan.”

Josie ‘looking for love’ amid Stephen Mulhern rumours

In other Josie news, she has recently faced rumours that she is dating Stephen Mulhern. Although the This Morning favourite has put that speculation to rest, apparently, Josie is still eager to settle down.

Despite being preoccupied with her “dream” job on This Morning, Josie is apparently all the more eager to find love. Especially since watching Alison Hammond reportedly enjoy a new, budding romance.

“Josie desperately wants to find love too, it’s all she’s ever wanted. She’s got her dream job on This Morning but her real hope is to settle down,” a source told OK!.

