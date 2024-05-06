This Morning host Josie Gibson left viewers utterly baffled today as she make a huge blunder on air.

Josie was hosting bank holiday Monday’s edition of the daytime show with Craig Doyle. During the This Morning View segment this morning, Josie and Craig were discussing a Rock The Boat world record being beaten in Derry.

However, Josie’s blunder came as she attempted to sing The Gap Band’s 1979 track, Oops Upside Your Head.

Josie seemed confident in the lyrics she was singing! (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on This Morning today

Instead, Josie sang “ooh, aah, slide your hands” as she mimicked the boat-rowing dance. Viewers were confused by Josie’s gaffe and even Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley weighed in on X!

Lisa tweeted: “My lovely #josiegibson on today’s @thismorning the lyrics you sang were superb… HOWEVER!!!

“It’s ‘ooops upside your head, I said ooops upside your head’ but we love your SLIDE YOUR HANDS.”

Viewers also called out Josie’s blunder online as one said: “@thismorning can you tell Josie is is ‘Ooops Upside Your Head’ not Ups up slide your hands.”

Viewers called out Josie’s mistake today (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “It’s Oops Upside Your Head Josie not ‘slide your head’. I remember that dance well.”

Someone else added: “It’s Oops Upside Your Head Josie!!!”

After all these years… I can’t believe it.

Meanwhile, Josie was told about her gaffe as the show returned from an advert break. Bosses decided to play the song in the studio as the presenter realised she had got the lyrics wrong.

Craig joked that Josie had “broken Twitter/X,” adding: “It’s going crazy out there. Lisa Riley is leading.” She looked into the camera and said: “Sorry!”

She admitted: “All these years, I’ve been singing the wrong [lyrics]… I do it all the time!”

Elsewhere, viewers have been left begging bosses to make Josie and Craig the permanent hosts.

Viewers want Craig and Josie to be permanent (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

In March, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley took over Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby‘s roles as This Morning’s main hosts.

Meanwhile, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary host Fridays. But after today’s programme, viewers want to see Josie and Craig join the permanent hosting line-up.

One person said: “Craig and Josie are the best presenters they’ve got and should be permanent.”

Another added: “Josie and Craig should be the permanent presenters, not Ben and Cat.”

A third commented: “Think Ben & Cat should just be filler presenters, they’re never there after all! Much prefer Craig & Josie.”

