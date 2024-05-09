Kate Garraway admitted that she almost didn’t make it on air today (May 9) after she suffered a “crisis” ahead of her shift on GMB.

The presenter fronted the show alongside Ed Balls today. However, it seems that Ed was almost presenting the show alone after “clumsy” Kate suffered something of a wardrobe malfunction.

Ed Balls joked that Kate Garraway did have ‘a lot of buttons’ on her GMB dress today (Credit: ITV)

Ed Balls jokes about Kate Garraway and her ‘crisis’

Starting the show, Kate revealed that she’d had a “button crisis” before coming on air.

She decided to wear a colourful green dress that was studded with buttons down the front. However, it seems she had an issue doing them all up in time to make it to air at 6am.

Good morning, I’ve begun the day with a button crisis!

We can’t blame her, we’re more than a little bleary eyed at that time!

“Good morning, I’ve begun the day with a button crisis!” Kate declared. “For someone who is as clumsy…,” she continued.

Ed chipped in to point out: “You’ve got quite a lot of buttons!”

This prompted Kate to reply: “It’s 145,000 buttons I’ve had to do up and I did it wrong about seven times so that’s the reason why we nearly didn’t make it on air this morning!”

She then added: Don’t look too closely [at the buttons] because they’re probably still skewwhiff! That’s why I raced into the studio, barely brushing my hair!” she laughed.

Kate lost her husband Derek earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Kate’s first birthday without Derek

It seems fronting the ITV breakfast show has given Kate a reason to plough on following the death of her beloved husband Derek Draper.

Earlier this week, Kate celebrated her first birthday without Derek. She said that she’d woken up feeling “sad”, but was soon comforted by her GMB co-stars.

“Woke up feeling so sad and thought well I can either cry all day or celebrate life as he did so well. And thanks to wonderful friends it worked!” she said.

Kate presented GMB the day after her birthday with Ed, who welcomed her back from the bank holiday weekend and said: “You had a birthday.”

Ed and Ranvir Singh then sang Happy Birthday to her.

“I’m not sure that my age is a cause for celebration, but it’s good to be alive,” Kate then said.

Read more: Kate Garraway on her ‘dark turn’ following the death of husband Derek Draper

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.