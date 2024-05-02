Today’s episode of Loose Women (May 2) saw Charlene White and her Loose ladies discussing a variety of topics, from ageism to hiring a babysitter behind your partner’s back.

However, it wasn’t today’s talking points that caught the attention of ITV viewers. Instead, it was Charlene’s vibrant green suit that caused a stir with those watching the show at home…

Loose Women star Charlene White sported a very vibrant suit (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Loose Women star Charlene White rocks green suit

Charlene could be seen looking as radiant as ever as she helmed the daytime TV programme today, joined by Denise Welch, Kéllé Bryan and Judi Love.

The broadcaster sported statement earrings that matched her bright green suit, with her hair carefully pulled back in an up-do.

Why is Charlene White dressed like a green screen?

But it wasn’t a look that pleased everyone… One cruel viewer took to social media to write: “Charlene in her Kermit suit.”

Your Thursday Loose line-up is Charlene, Denise, Kelle and Judi Tune in at 12.30 on ITV1 and ITVX pic.twitter.com/FTbdPIRnK2 — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 2, 2024

Another penned: “Why is Charlene White dressed like a green screen? Is she off to Pinewood after the show?” “Damn, you need to watch Loose Women with sunglasses on,” another jokes.

Elsewhere, Charlene’s fans were quick to defend her vibrant style choice, with one stating: “That green looks so good on Charlene!”

Another praised: “Charlene looking luscious in the lime green.”

Loose Women star Charlene White left viewers distracted (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Charlene breaks silence on ‘feud’ with Loose Women cast

In a recent interview, Charlene addressed rumours of an on-going feud amongst the Loose Women cast.

Charlene said: “There is no feud at all, it’s such a lazy thing to sort of say that a group of women together, there must be animosity.”

Speaking The Sun, she added: “It’s not like that at all, it’s a lot of love and a lot of heart and a lot of respect among us.”

Charlene’s co-star Nadia Sawalha has also squashed rumours of animosity amongst the panellists.

“There is no feud – I think it’s that thing where people always expect women must be arguing, we honestly get on so well,” she told The Sun.

Denise Welch has also dispelled the rumours in a chat with the publication. She quipped: “I haven’t fallen out with any of them in 20 years – but we have very feisty debates. It’s a show that encourages and appreciates older women. So we’re all going to be a bit set in our ways because we all have our own opinions.”

Read more: ITV News under fire amid claims of ‘lack of urgency’ in treating Rageh Omaar as Charlene White urges people to stop posting video

