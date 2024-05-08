Peter Andre cruelly trolled as he shares new video of baby Arabella: ‘Very rude!’

Peter Andre has been cruelly mocked after sharing a clip of himself out walking with his baby daughter, Arabella.

The Mysterious Girl singer was seen filming himself as he took to Instagram, sporting Arabella in a baby carrier as he did the school run.

In the clip, Peter joked about Arabella’s sleeping schedule. However, one social media decided to share their not-so-positive opinion in the comments section.

This, of course, riled up Peter’s loyal fans, who were quick to defend Peter’s appearance in wake of the insult.

Peter Andre defended after trolling over baby video

One social media user stated: “You look lovely with your granddaughter,” implying that 51-year-old Peter looked more like Arabella’s grandad, despite being her father.

One fan defended Peter, stating: “Jealousy is a terrible disease and you clearly suffer quite badly from it.”

Another chimed in: “Silly statement to say that, if you are a fan you would know. If not, go away with your opinions.”

A third penned: “Very rude.”

You know damn well it’s his daughter.

A fourth wrote: “Sarcasm is the lowest form of wit.”

A fifth stated: “You know damn well it’s his daughter.”

Peter Andre took to social media to show off his baby daughter (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Pete shares glimpse into parenthood after welcoming baby girl

In the clip, Peter explained that just like him, Arabella is a “true Aussie” as she is sleeping on their time schedule.

He quipped that she sleeps in the day and is awake during the night. Peter penned in the caption: “She is a true Aussie. She has to be.”

Peter and his wife Emily Andre struggled to name their baby daughter, after welcoming her to the world in April.

The couple recently decided on the name. Peter has discussed their decision in his New! column.

He detailed: “A couple of weeks ago I said to Emily that it was down to her to pick a baby name – after all, she’d brought our baby into the world.

Peter and Emily welcomed their baby girl last month (Credit: ITV)

“Emily wanted us to decide together, but when she came up with the name Arabella Rose, I immediately thought, that’s so beautiful. I guess it’ll be Bella or Belle for short. Her name suits her perfectly and ‘Rose’ is what we originally called Millie for the first few weeks.”

He went on to say about his family: “I feel very blessed.”

Read more: Peter Andre shares baby daughter’s nickname days after they finally unveiled her name

