Sheridan Smith has landed the starring role in new ITV show I Fought The Law following her short-lived stint on the West End stage.

The actress will take on the role of Ann Ming in a new dramatisation documenting one woman’s fight to see her daughter’s murderer put behind bars.

The four-part real-life drama will air on ITV1, and the real Ann Ming – who successfully overturned Britain’s double jeopardy law – has also signed on as a series consultant.

Award-winning actress Sheridan Smith will portray Ann Ming in the four-part ITV drama (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Sheridan Smith lands new ITV show

I Fought The Law, starring Sheridan Smith, tells the real-life story of Ann Ming. It is based on Ann’s book, For The Love of Julie, which follows Ann’s fight for justice after her daughter’s murder.

Julie, 22, went missing after a shift at work at a pizza parlour in November 1989. After an agonising 80-day search, Ann discovered Julie’s body inside Julie’s home – concealed behind a panel in her bathroom. Shockingly, the police had missed Julie’s body despite extensive searches of the house.

Devastatingly, the journey to see Julie’s killer behind bars would be a long and arduous one. Killer Billy Dunlop went to trial twice for the crime in 1991. He was eventually found not guilty and acquitted of Julie’s murder.

However, in 2001, Dunlop admitted the crime to a prison guard while incarcerated for a separate crime. Reportedly, he bragged that he’d never be convicted due to the double jeopardy law.

I Fought The Law explores Ann’s fight to repeal the double jeopardy law, and finally see Dunlop convicted for Julie’s murder.

Sheridan ‘honoured’ to play ‘remarkable’ Ann

Speaking about her upcoming role, Sheridan said: “I am so honoured to have been asked to play the role of Ann Ming, a mother so determined to fight for justice for her murdered daughter that she spent 15 years campaigning for the double jeopardy law to be changed. She is a truly courageous and remarkable woman to whom we all owe a debt of gratitude.”

The admiration goes two ways. Ann said: “I’m overwhelmed that Sheridan Smith will be playing me. Having such an iconic and talented actress portray me is truly wonderful.”

Sheridan, 42, recently starred in Paramount+ drama The Castaways – where she portrayed a missing woman.

Her multiple acclaimed television roles include parts in Cilla, The C Word and Clearing Up. However, her recent West End run in Opening Night was cut short, with the team behind the play stating that it was “always a risk” to stage it in a “challenging financial landscape”.

The real Ann Ming, pictured at a press conference after Billy Dunlop plead guilty to the murder of Julie in 2006 (Credit: Photo by Steve Maisey/Shutterstock)

When will I Fought The Law air?

Filming on I Fought The Law will start in August this year in Teeside and the surrounding areas.

This means the drama is likely to air sometime in 2025. It will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

