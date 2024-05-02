It’s no secret that Renovation Rescue star Stacey Solomon has a plethora of successful ventures, from publishing her own books to bagging fashion collections, Stacey has done it all.

This week, Stacey shared she has launched a brand-new haircare product, which her fans have gone wild for.

So much so, she has completely sold out – leaving her with a major dilemma…

Renovation Rescue star Stacey Solomon apologises to fans

Snapping a picture of a gift box, containing the coveted matcha hair oil, Stacey explained that her followers had completely sold her out.

She explained: “The girls have just rang me, you’ve sold us out! You’ve sold us out of our matcha oils today! I honestly can’t believe it.

“I’m so grateful and I can’t wait for you all to try it and tell me what you think because I just know you’re going to be so happy and impressed with it.”

Renovation Rescue star Stacey Solomon shared her dilemma on social media (Credit: @staceysolomon / Instagram)

She penned alongside the clip: “Sold out. We’ll get stock back as soon as we can. But honestly, a MASSIVE thank you. I’m so grateful for you all! I know you’ll love it as well!”

Sorry to anyone who didn’t manage to get them.

In a separate post, Stacey also shared her apologies with fans, stating: “We have ordered some more stock… Sorry to anyone who didn’t manage to get them [face holding back tears emoji].”

Stacey later added: “Sorry again!!! It’s just such a tough call on stock levels because we don’t want to buy too many and have to waste and also it’s a scary expense to ship lots in so we try our best to get it right.”

The mum-of-five also made a sweet gesture to her fans, stating that she would give away the luxury gift box she had been gifted by her fellow team members, reflecting her gratitude.

Stacey Solomon apologised to her fans in an Instagram story post (Credit: @staceysolomon / Instagram)

Stacey Solomon’s haircare success

Anastasia and Vicky, the founders of Rehab, shared their thoughts on Stacey when she joined their team. They gushed to their website at the time: “We want to thank each and every one of you for believing in our small brand.

“We are just two best friends that had a dream to create hassle-free, eco-conscious hair care products that make your hair fabulous and your routines easier.

“To announce that Stacey has joined REHAB means the world to us. Her dedication to championing women, standing for products she believes in and providing a light of positivity with her platform are all the things REHAB. stands for.

“Thank you Stace, for believing in us. And thank you, our followers, for supporting us.”

Stacey has previously described investing in the company as a “huge moment” in her life.

