Stephen Mulhern finally addresses Josie Gibson romance rumours as he’s teased by Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning

Stephen Mulhern has finally revealed the truth behind those pictures of him holding hands with Josie Gibson during rehearsals for the final episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.

The presenter appeared on This Morning today (May 7) to speak about his new book with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

However, as the interview was wrapping up and the credits were about to roll, the cheeky pair couldn’t resist asking him about his love life.

Stephen Mulhern explained those pictures of him holding hands with Josie Gibson on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern insists ‘that is it’ amid Josie Gibson romance rumours

Before handing over to Loose Women, Cat said to Stephen: “So we couldn’t let you go without… Josie.”

“A picture says it all,” said Ben, as pictures of Stephen and Josie holding hands popped up on screen alongside headlines speculating about their relationship status.

Uh-huh. Really. Your lips are sealed.

Stephen revealed: “Listen, she didn’t turn up for rehearsals, I held her hand and I showed her where to stand. That is it.”

As Stephen got a little redder in the face, Cat and Ben teased some more.

“Uh-huh. Really. Your lips are sealed,” said Cat.

“Why are you doing this to me?” Stephen wailed as the credits started to roll. Over the sound of the closing titles, he could be heard to exclaim: “Unbelievable.”

Stephen branded Ben and Cat’s questioning as ‘unbelievable’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Fans of This Morning were quick to jump on the hashtag once Stephen had addressed the relationship rumours. And let’s just say some aren’t buying his denial…

One commented: “Helping her to the stage, yeah sure Stephen.”

Another called out Cat for teasing the star: “Grow the [bleep] up Cat!! You sound like a teenager at school. Who cares if he’s dating.”

Josie – with Craig Doyle – previously said she didn’t think Stephen loved her (Credit: ITV)

‘I don’t think he loves me’

Last month, Stephen and Josie sent the rumour mill into overdrive when they were pictured holding hands on the set of Saturday Night Takeaway.

At the time, she commented: “I’m in love with Stephen Mulhern. There you go. But story of my life, I don’t think he loves me.”

Josie also confirmed that she was single as she can’t face having her heart broken again.

