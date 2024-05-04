Why Stephen Mulhern refused to replace Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity

Stephen Mulhern has shared the reason he didn’t replace Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity.

Ant and best mate Dec have been at the helm of the ITV show right from the very start. In 2018 though, Ant pulled out to focus on his health and head to rehab. As a result, Holly Willoughby was brought in to fill in for Ant, alongside Dec.

But it turns out Stephen Mulhern was the hot favourite to replace Ant on I’m A Celeb. However, according to Stephen, he didn’t want the gig, insisting the show “couldn’t have gone” with another man to co-host with Dec.

Stephen Mulhern on why he didn’t appear on I’m A Celeb

When Ant had to step away from I’m A Celeb hosting duties, speciation was rife as to why could fill in for him. The gig went to Holly – despite Stephen Mulhern at the time being tipped to take the role.

But during an interview from 2019, Stephen shared how never could have hosted the ITV show. According to Stephen, he claimed bosses simply “couldn’t have gone with another guy”.

Stephen Mulhern says Holly was ‘best choice’ for I’m A Celeb

Speaking about Holly presenting on I’m A Celeb, Stephen told The Sun: “It was the best possible choice, you couldn’t have gone with another guy.”

It had to be a female host and Holly was perfect.

Stephen, who is on screens on Saturday (May 4) for ITV’s In For a Penny, added: “It had to be a female host and Holly was perfect. Holly and Dec worked a treat.”

What’s more, around the same time, Stephen stepped in to co-host Saturday Night Takeaway with Dec. And while fans loved the Dec and Stephen partnership, for Stephen there is no way he could replace Ant.

Stephen added to the publication: “When we were in Florida for Takeaway last year there was talk about me doing a lot more stuff on the show. But you can’t replace Ant. I’m not going to step into a friend’s shoes. I couldn’t do as well as him and I’m just pleased he’s back.”

Stephen Mulhern on Ant and Dec

Stephen has previously praised Ant and Dec and the friendship he shares with the Geordie lads. And if Stephen needs any support, Ant and Dec are more than happy to help.

Speaking to OK!, he gushed over his friendship with the boys recently. He said: “Ant and Dec and I have known each other for 26 years.” Reminiscing on the past, Stephen went on: “I was doing CITV and they were doing SM: TV Live and we would cross over and do things together but also, where I live, I can walk to the boy’s houses in five minutes.”

He then added: “Our friendship off-screen is just as wonderful as on-screen, we support each other, we’re there for each other.”

In For A Penny airs on Saturday (May 4) from 6:00pm on ITV.

