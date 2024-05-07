Josie Gibson in dig at ex-boyfriend as Ben Shephard declares ‘don’t tell Stephen Mulhern – he’ll be furious’

Josie Gibson was teased about her rumoured romance with Stephen Mulhern as she appeared on This Morning earlier today (May 8).

The Big Brother star was presenting a segment on camping accessories when host Ben Shephard alluded to the recent speculation about her love life.

Josie Gibson introduced her ‘new boyfriend’ on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson teased by Ben Shephard

After she trailed her segment, Ben asked about a dummy of a man in the background who was wearing a sleeping bag. “What’s that over her right shoulder?” “Oh that’s my new boyfriend,” Josie quipped. “He’s got more personality than that last one!”

Don’t tell Stephen Mulhern! He’ll be furious.

Ben then chipped in: “Don’t tell Stephen Mulhern! He’ll be furious.”

“You two are so naughty,” said Josie, addressing Ben and co-host Cat Deeley.

Her comments came after Stephen finally broke his silence over those pictures of him holding hands with Josie during rehearsals for the final episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Stephen appeared on This Morning yesterday (May 7) to speak about his new book with hosts Ben and Cat.

However, as the interview was wrapping up and the credits were about to roll, the cheeky pair couldn’t resist asking him about his love life.

Stephen Mulhern explained those pictures of him holding hands with Josie Gibson on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern insists ‘that is it’ amid Josie Gibson romance rumours

Before handing over to Loose Women, Cat said to Stephen: “So we couldn’t let you go without… Josie.”

“A picture says it all,” said Ben, as pictures of Stephen and Josie holding hands popped up on screen alongside headlines speculating about their relationship status.

Uh-huh. Really. Your lips are sealed.

Stephen revealed: “Listen, she didn’t turn up for rehearsals, I held her hand and I showed her where to stand. That is it.”

As Stephen got a little redder in the face, Cat and Ben teased some more.

“Uh-huh. Really. Your lips are sealed,” said Cat.

“Why are you doing this to me?” Stephen wailed as the credits started to roll. Over the sound of the closing titles, he could be heard to exclaim: “Unbelievable.”

Stephen branded Ben and Cat’s questioning as ‘unbelievable’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Fans of This Morning were quick to jump on the hashtag once Stephen had addressed the relationship rumours. And let’s just say some aren’t buying his denial…

One commented: “Helping her to the stage, yeah sure Stephen.”

Another called out Cat for teasing the star: “Grow the [bleep] up Cat!! You sound like a teenager at school. Who cares if he’s dating.”

Josie – with Craig Doyle – previously said she didn’t think Stephen loved her (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on Stephen Mulhern: ‘I don’t think he loves me’

Last month, Stephen and Josie sent the rumour mill into overdrive when they were pictured holding hands on the set of Saturday Night Takeaway.

At the time, she commented: “I’m in love with Stephen Mulhern. There you go. But story of my life, I don’t think he loves me.”

Josie also confirmed that she was single as she can’t face having her heart broken again.

