Sue Radford reveals she’s filming new episodes of 22 Kids and Counting as fans say they’re ‘bored’ without new eps

Sue Radford has shared the exciting news that new episodes of 22 Kids and Counting are on the cards.

The TV star shot to fame on the hit show, which is airing on Channel 5 this weekend as repeat episodes. Along with husband Noel and their 22 kids, Sue is no stranger to giving fans a look inside their life.

However, with no new series being aired recently, fans are not impressed. Luckily for them, Sue has now revealed that they are currently filming six new episodes.

The mum of 22 have confirmed new episodes are on the way (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue Radford teases new eps of 22 Kids and Counting

Earlier this week, the Radfords took to their Instagram to share a snap of her show 22 Kids And Counting on the TV. In the caption, they reminded fans to watch the previous series.

When is the new series going to be on?? The last one wasn’t on long enough.

The post read: “Fancy binge-watching 22 Kids and Counting?? It’s on now Ch5 HD.”

Fans were quick to share their annoyance over no new episodes being released. One person said: “When will your next episodes air – Sunday nights are boring without the Radford chaos lol.”

Sue Radford confirms filming for 22 Kids and Counting

Someone else added: “When is the new series going to be on?? The last one wasn’t on long enough.” A third mused: “When is your new series coming on TV?”

The Radfords were quick to respond to one fan though, over concerns about a new series. The fan fumed: “Why do CH 5 do this, announce a new series and then chop it off with no explanation, so annoying.”

In reply, the Radfords said: “They showed 6 episodes and the other 6 will be shown later this year we have two more weeks of filming left.”

Sue and Noel not moving home

Elsewhere Sue has also shared that she and her large family are no longer moving house. The Radfords had previously explained they were looking to rent out their current home to generate an income to pay off a new mortgage.

The family came up with the idea after their privacy was intruded at their current family abode.

But those plans have changed now. On a recent post shared by the family, a follower questioned: “Are you still moving house?” The mum-of-22 responded: “No we aren’t but it’s all in the series yet to air.”

22 Kids and Counting airs on Saturday (May 4) from 9:10am on Channel 5.

