Susanna Reid has opened up about her future at Good Morning Britain, admitting she has no plans to leave just yet.

The presenter, 53, joined the ITV programme in 2014. She has hosted alongside the likes of Piers Morgan, Ben Shephard, Adil Ray, Richard Madeley and Ed Balls over the years.

Now, Susanna has insisted she’ll remain at the show until they don’t want her anymore.

Susanna said she plans to stay at Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain

Speaking to Bella magazine, the presenter said: “I’m a stick of rock with Good Morning Britain running through me. I’ll be at GMB until they decide they don’t want me anymore. I love it.

“Honestly, there is no better job in broadcasting. Every day, you turn up at the same time and finish at the same time. But what happens between 6am and 9am is always so different. It’s so dynamic.”

Susanna also opened up about her personal life in the interview, revealing her youngest son is preparing to leave school.

TV star Susanna said her youngest son is preparing to leave school (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Susanna Reid children

She said: “My youngest is about to finish school, so at every stage there’s going to be the last time. The last time I take him to school, the last time I pick him up from school, and that’s quite an emotional feeling.”

I’ll be at GMB until they decide they don’t want me anymore. I love it.

Susanna explained that her middle son still lives at home while her oldest is at university.

During the interview, Susanna also praised her former GMB co-star Piers Morgan. She admitted he made her a “better broadcaster”.

Susanna joined GMB in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

She said she believes Piers – who left the show in 2021 – played a “massive part” in the programme’s success.

She also delved into her love life during the chat, revealing she’s happy being single.

Susanna said she’s “perfectly happy with my own company” because she has a “terrific” team and a “close-knit family”.

Read more: GMB viewers ‘immediately turn off’ amid huge complaints about today’s show: ‘No longer watchable’

GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Do you like watching Susanna on GMB? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.