In latest This Morning news, Coupon Queen Holly Jay-Smith has opened up about her departure from the ITV daytime show.

Addressing her 100,000 followers on Instagram, money saving influencer Holly admitted the show “rescued her from dark place”.

Holly also explained she has found it difficult to “move on” from appearing on the programme as she didn’t get “closure”.

Holly Jay-Smith sharing news about bargains with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond during an appearance on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning news: Coupon Queen Holly Jay-Smith leaves ITV show

Sharing behind-the-scenes pics and videos in a gushing post, Holly also expressed her thanks to everyone that is “the glue that holds the show together”.

She also noted how she missed being part of This Morning.

Holly wrote in her post’s caption: “Over the past few months, I’ve been feeling down about something that ‘was’, instead of remembering how great it was.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Jay-Smith (@hollyvlogs)

‘It’s hard to move on’

Holly continued by acknowledging how having autism has affected her perception of her This Morning experience.

She continued: “As an autistic person, it’s hard to move on from something when you never received closure. It also has a habit of making you replay one negative experience over and over in your head, causing you to forget the hours upon hours of amazing times, the people you met, and the friends you made.”

ITV’s Morning rescued me from a dark place.

Holly went on: “ITV’s Morning rescued me from a dark place and allowed me to share my special interest with millions of people every single Friday for nearly two years.”

She also highlighted how This Morning hosts helped her during her telly showings.

“So… to the presenters who I spent every week with, thank you for taking the time to understand my disability, for helping me get through the weeks where I was struggling and just for being amazing people,” Holly wrote.

Holly Jay-Smith is grateful for her time on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

How fans reacted

Followers flooded the comments section of Holly’s post with supportive comments, letting her know how much she is missed.

Replying to fans, Holly also indicated she would’ve liked to made more appearances.

“It is not up to me I’m afraid,” she told one when asked if she wasn’t going back.

And asked by someone else if she’d been given the opportunity to return, Holly responded: “I offered but they replied saying they had moved on (which is perfectly fine). Would have loved to have a last show tho.”

Meanwhile, among those wishing Holly well was fellow contributor Ateh Jewel.

“So proud of you and I was there for your very first taping!” Ateh wrote.

To which Holly replied: “Couldn’t have done it without you by my side!”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

