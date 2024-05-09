Princess Beatrice left viewers in awe earlier this month when she appeared on ITV daytime show This Morning to discuss her partnership with the charity Outward Bound.

But it wasn’t just Beatrice’s charity work that caught viewers’ attention, Her Royal Highness left ITV fans exclaiming about how “lovely” she was during her This Morning debut.

Now, of course, the question on every TV lover’s lips has to be – could Princess Beatrice have a future on our screens?

We’ve asked an expert to weigh in…

Princess Beatrice starred on This Morning earlier this month (Credit: This Morning / ITV)

Princess Beatrice set for TV success after impressing This Morning fans

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede has exclusively predicted that Princess Beatrice could snag her very own segment on This Morning.

He explained: “I think that Beatrice is one of those people that the general public really like. She is fun and friendly and has a really relaxed approach, which people wouldn’t expect of a royal.

“I think she could host segments on [This Morning] but a whole show I don’t think that she has what it takes – it’s a lot of work and people like Lorraine Kelly make it look easy.”

He went on to detail why he felt that Princess Beatrice’s This Morning interview went down so well. Nick said: “She was open and honest and was appealing to people.

She was self deprecating and funny like her mother.

“Everyone expects a member of the royal family to be elitist and not down to earth. She was self deprecating and funny like her mother.”

Nick also said that Princess Beatrice has created a whole new role for herself, helming the reinvention of the monarchy.

He said: “I think that Beatrice is already one of the ones who has created a new role for herself in and out of the monarchy. She’s never put a foot wrong and she is more relatable than the others. She is the perfect blend of royal stature, glamour but also down to earth and kind.”

Her Royal Highness stood at the top of the Empire State Building in New York during the interview (Credit: ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Princess Beatrice and sister Eugenie to front podcast

Nick also predicted that Beatrice may have even more opportunities just around the corner, even including her sister Princess Eugenie.

“I can see them doing a podcast with Fergie [Sarah Ferguson] too. They all have such a great relationship, people would love that.”

The expert also addressed Princess Beatrice taking on more responsibility amid King Charles’ health battle: “I can imagine the King will want to lean on them for royal appointments and occasions he cannot attend. They are so adept at creating great relationships with people around them. They are very charitable and philanthropic themselves, this would be easy for them to do as they have been doing it for many many years.”

Although Princess Beatrice appears to have major popularity, the Princess of Wales is still a firm favourite with the public. So it makes sense that Beatrice would make a great “stand in” during Kate’s cancer recovery.

“No one can take over from Kate, but Beatrice will make a great stand in and support to William and the King whilst they are recovering.”

Princess Eugenie could join Princess Beatrice on a project (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com)

Princess Beatrice’s This Morning appearance delighted ITV viewers

On the show, Princess Beatrice discussed her charity work. She said: “It’s so wonderful to be with you. I really am standing on top of the Empire State Building even though the weather looks a little bit grey. I am here to kick off an amazing challenge.”

Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle also highlighted how Princess Beatrice’s mum, Sarah Ferguson, appeared on the ITV This Morning sofa last year. Beatrice paid tribute to her mother and admitted she is so “proud” of her mum and even cheered her on whilst watching her on the telly.

The princess told Josie and Craig of her mum: “She absolutely loves working with the This Morning team. I think it’s one of her favourite things to do.

“As a mum, she’s been amazing and she’s been through so much and her sense of purpose and resilience really keeps me going. I think it was one of the most hilarious segments I’ve seen for a while.”

Viewers were left gushing over Beatrice’s interview on social media. One wrote: “How lovely is Princess Beatrice? The young royal family are really taking the lead now.” Another said: “I think Princess Beatrice came across quite well… I like her.”

A third chimed in: “Princess Beatrice came across so well in her interview this morning. Down to earth.”

