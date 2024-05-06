Princess Beatrice appeared on This Morning today to talk to Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle about a charity she’s supporting.

Beatrice, 35, was on the daytime show to discuss an event to raise funds for Outward Bound, a charity close to the royal family. It was Beatrice’s first live TV interview.

The royal is one of the charity’s trustees and she spoke from on top of the Empire State Building in New York.

Craig and Josie interviewed Princess Beatrice today (Credit: ITV)

Princess Beatrice on This Morning

She told viewers: “It’s so wonderful to be with you. I really am standing on top of the Empire State Building even though the weather looks a little bit grey.

“I am here to kick off an amazing challenge.”

Beatrice explained that thrill-seekers and celebrities will get the opportunity to abseil down the Empire State Building to raise funds for the charity.

During the chat, Beatrice also discussed her mother, Sarah Ferguson, appearing on This Morning and even having a go at hosting the show.

Princess Beatrice gushed over her mum’s appearance on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The princess told Josie and Craig: “She absolutely loves working with the This Morning team. I think it’s one of her favourite things to do.

“As a mum, she’s been amazing and she’s been through so much and her sense of purpose and resilience really keeps me going.

“I think it was one of the most hilarious segments I’ve seen for a while.”

Josie then asked Beatrice how her mum Sarah was doing following her cancer battles. Beatrice said: “She’s doing really well. She’s had a bumpy health scare last year but all clear now. I think at 64 she’s thriving. She’s been through so much but now she’s coming into her own.”

Viewers gushed over Beatrice’s appearance today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Viewers were left gushing over Beatrice’s appearance, as one tweeted: “How lovely is Princess Beatrice? The young royal family are really taking the lead now.”

Another wrote on X: “I think Princess Beatrice came across quite well… I like her.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Princess Beatrice came across so well in her interview this morning. Down to earth.”

