This Morning presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard have earned themselves a well-deserved week off next week as the show’s replacement hosts have been revealed.

Cat and Ben only joined the show back in March and have already enjoyed an Easter holiday from the show. Next week, they’re off again, this time for the May half-term.

And Alison Hammond has urged fans of the show to continue to tune in, as her bestie will be stepping in to host.

This Morning presenters Cat and Ben take time out

Cat and Ben host the show Monday to Thursday, with Alison and her co-host Dermot O’Leary presenting Friday’s This Morning.

Next week, though, all four of the regular presenters will be absent.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alison shared a picture of her best pal Josie Gibson on a gondola in Venice. She has been in Italy for one of the show’s competition segments.

However, she’ll be back in the ITV studio next week as she returns to London to front the show all week.

Josie will be hosting alongside fan-favourite Craig Doyle.

Posting to her Stories, Alison said: “This one is on all next week on @thismorning with the amazing @craigadoyle. Make sure you tune in.”

Josie puts her family first

News Josie is returning to front the show will delight viewers, who were keen for her to take over from Holly Willoughby.

At the time Cat was announced as the new presenter, one source claimed Josie was upset at first, but quickly came to terms with things, focusing instead on her young son Reggie.

One insider claimed: “Josie was upset that she didn’t get the This Morning job. It was her dream role. But it also made her evaluate where her priorities lie and what’s important in life.

“Josie had to make a decision between putting in the time and effort that goes into being a main presenter, or putting her family first. Ultimately, she chose family, and it’s time with Reggie she would never get back.”

