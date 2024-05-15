Lisa Armstrong reflects on ‘silent battles’ as she ‘flees the country’ after ex Ant McPartlin welcomes first baby

A joyous Ant McPartlin revealed that he had welcomed his first baby, Wilder Patrick McPartlin, on Tuesday (May 14).

Around the same time, his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong shared a cryptic post that reflected on ‘silent battles’.

The make-up artist took to social media to share the post, which she reposted on her Stories. It “celebrated” strength and resilience while facing “silent battles”.

Lisa Armstrong was with Ant for decades (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

Lisa Armstrong shares ‘battle’ as Ant McPartlin welcomes first baby

The make-up artist re-shared a post which read: “Be proud of how you have been handling these past few months.

“The silent battles you’ve fought, the moments you’ve had to humble yourself, the times you’ve wiped your own tears. Celebrate your strength.”

It’s unclear what Lisa was referring to. However, an hour later, Ant took to his Instagram page to share that he and wife Anne-Marie had welcomed their first child together.

Be proud of how you have been handling these past few months.

Ant gushed alongside a snap of himself cradling his son: “Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess.”

This afternoon (May 15), the Mail claimed that Lisa has left the country. A source claimed: “Lisa has jetted off to Portugal to getaway, no doubt to escape the buzz around Ant’s news.”

Lisa and Ant divorced after 20 years together and 11 years of marriage, in 2018. Their separation came at a time when Ant was battling addiction struggles and facing a drunk-driving charge.

ED! has contacted Lisa’s rep for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Ant McPartlin baby news: Lisa Armstrong’s self-growth journey

Although Lisa hinted at enduring silent battles, it seems that the make-up artist has been focusing on her own personal growth.

OK! previously reported that Lisa has undergone a lot of “healing” over the past few years.

An insider speculate: “Lisa knows Ant is ready to move on with the next chapter of his life – she doesn’t want to be angry any more.”

They continued: “She’s done a lot of healing over the past few years and spent so much time being upset and angry about everything. It has been exhausting but she has done a lot of work on herself.

“It seems everyone is having a fresh start with the end of the show and Ant’s new chapter in his life, so Lisa wants to make sure she’s in a good place.”

Lisa and Ant were married for eleven years (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Lisa Armstrong selling ‘last connection from her marriage to Ant McPartlin’

Meanwhile, Lisa is apparently set to sell the home she previously shared with Ant. It’s claimed Lisa is keen to sell the five-bedroom abode for a cool £4 million.

One insider said: “There are obviously lots of memories attached to the house. Lisa has long since moved on but this is essentially the last connection she has from her marriage to Ant.

“She bought a new home nearby after they divorced and added a pool and a gym. She rented the former marital home out, but after last year’s fire gutted a back bedroom she doesn’t want the hassle any more.”

Read more: Ant McPartlin welcomes his first child with wife Anne-Marie and shares name

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.