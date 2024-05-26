Wife of Countryfile star Adam Henson wrote heartbreaking ‘goodbye letters’ to family after cancer diagnosis

The wife of Countryfile star Adam Henson made a heartbreaking decision to write goodbye letters for her family after being diagnosed with cancer.

Adam’s wife, Charlie, was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. However, she is now thankfully in recovery.

Adam’s wife was diagnosed with cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Countryfile star Adam Henson on wife Charlie’s cancer diagnosis

Last year, Adam, 58, opened up about his wife’s cancer battle.

Over Christmas 2020, Charlie fell ill. She went to see a doctor at the time, however she was still unwell in February 2021.

Doctors later found a 4.5cm tumour. Adam was away filming when he heard the news. He admitted that hearing the news was “absolute hell”. He also confessed that he didn’t know how to “process” the news.

“I was terrified. It was emotionally overwhelming – all I could do was deal with the facts and be as supportive as possible,” he said.

In September 2021, the couple married in front of a small gathering of family and friends, the day before Charlie’s surgery.

Charlie had previously admitted that getting married hadn’t been important to her until her diagnosis. She didn’t know if it was terminal at the time.

Charlie had cancer (Credit: David Hartley/Shutterstock)

Charlie on writing letters to loved ones

Thankfully, Charlie learned that she had a neuroendocrine tumour, which looked to be operable.

That didn’t prevent Charlie from preparing for the worst though.

Speaking to The Mirror last year, Charlie said: “Saying goodbye to them all at the hospital was horrible. Cancer is so lonely – you get all this love and support from everyone, but you’re still on your own. It’s so hard.”

“I’d written letters to Adam, the children and my sisters, and left them in my bedside table for them to find. All I could do now was cling on to the fact that I still had a chance, however tiny,” she then added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Henson (@adamhenson_)

Wife of Adam Henson, Charlie, in recovery

Thankfully, Charlie is in recovery and has returned to work in TV.

She is a location manager at the BBC.

Adam and Charlie are childhood sweethearts, having met when they were teenagers in sixth-form.

They are now parents to two children – Ella and Alfie – who are both in their twenties.

Read more: Inside Countryfile star Matt Baker’s stunning farmhouse with huge barn

Countryfile airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Sunday, May 26.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.