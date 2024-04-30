Denise Welch ‘moves home after stalker jailed for starting fire at her house’

Denise Welch is believed to have moved home with her husband after her stalker was jailed for setting fire to her property.

Loose Women star Denise, 65, has shared with fans how she and husband Lincoln Townley have changed where they live.

The former Corrie star’s reveal comes two years after Toraq Wyngard was jailed.

Denise Welch suffered her stalking ordeal in 2020 and 2021 (Credit: YouTube)

Denise Welch stalker nightmare

Wyngard, 64, went to prison after starting a blaze in a skip on her drive which then spread to her garage.

Denise was at home at the time – but was luckily alerted to the danger thanks to a bystander.

And in recent days, Denise has tweeted about how she and Lincoln have moved from where she previously lived in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

Denise Welch and husband Lincoln Townley are believed to have moved home (Credit: Cover Images)

Denise Welch on Twitter

She informed her followers and other social media users about her change in circumstances as she addressed a broadband company.

Denise complained the package she signed up for where she lived before had not been cancelled.

“For two weeks I’ve tried via your system to cancel my service,” Denise wrote.

I don’t want to pay for a service I no longer need as we’ve moved.

Furthermore, she added: “Every time it says someone will contact me. They haven’t. I don’t want to pay for a service I no longer need as we’ve moved. Please message me directly.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Denise Welch for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Welch (@denise_welch)

Denise on Loose Women

Additionally, Denise recalled in 2022 how she’d heard Lincoln give a “piercing scream” after her answered the door to the witness.

“I ran downstairs and the boys were all outside. We had a skip in the drive and it was full of wood and very flammable stuff,” Denise said during an episode of Loose Women.

Additionally, she went on: “It was ablaze and it was trying to catch on to the trees.

“There was lady at the door who I didn’t know saying, ‘I hope it’s alright I knocked on your door’. I thought, ‘My God, you’ve potentially saved our lives here.'”

Wyngard was arrested near to Denise’s home and police discovered a kitchen knife in his rucksack.

Meanwhile, Chester Crown Court went on to hear that the fire caused £4,285 worth of damage to the £800,000 residence.

Wyngard pleaded guilty to stalking, causing serious alarm or distress, between September 18, 2020 and February 11, 2021.

Furthermore, he also admitted to charges of possession of a knife, criminal damage, and arson. He was sentenced to seven years and seven months.

Read more: Denise Welch makes devastating admission about terrifying stalker

Additionally, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.