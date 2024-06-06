Eamonn Holmes’ fans shut down question about dog Maggie amid divorce from Ruth Langsford: ‘Crossed a line’

Eamonn Holmes has been defended by fans following a question from a stranger amid his divorce from Ruth Langsford.

Last week, Eamonn and Ruth announced they were in the process of divorcing after 14 years of marriage. They have one son, Jack, together.

The news of the split has sparked much discussion among the pair’s fans – and someone recently asked Eamonn about their dog Maggie.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford divorce

Eamonn shared a video of several horses walking along the road, as he wrote on Instagram: “And you think it’s a big deal to walk the dog! Daily privilege to see this.”

It seems his caption sparked one person to ask about Eamonn and Ruth’s beloved dog Maggie.

You crossed a line with that personal question.

They asked: “Who is getting Maggie? You both love her.”

The comment sparked many of Eamonn’s followers to hit out as one replied: “And what on earth has that got to do with you?”

Eamonn and Ruth are divorcing (Credit: Cover Images)

Another wrote: “You crossed a line with that personal question.”

Someone else said: “Mind your own business.”

It comes just days after Ruth hit back at a troll’s comment about Maggie. The Loose Women star shared a video of her mum and Maggie enjoying the sunshine last weekend.

Ruth wrote: “Lovely day spent with my darling Mum… sunshine, music, dancing, sherry, lunch, crosswords in the garden & Maggie… making memories.”

Eamonn’s fans shut down a question about their dog Maggie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, one person commented: “Your mum looks great Ruth but Maggie looks sad, lovely plate of food as well.”

Ruth hit back: “I don’t see that… she is a very happy, contented, much loved dog.”

Eamonn recently addressed his and Ruth’s split on GB News. He told viewers: “I’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

