Ruth Langsford hits back at fan’s claim about ‘sad’ dog Maggie following Eamonn Holmes split

Ruth Langsford, whose split from Eamonn Holmes was recently confirmed, has reacted to an online claim about family dog Maggie.

Loose Women star Ruth and GB News host Eamonn, both 64, are heading for divorce after 14 years of marriage, it was revealed late last month.

The former couple, who share son Jack together, married in 2010 after being together for over a decade.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are heading for divorce, reports have indicated (Credit: YouTube)

However, according to reports, work commitments “took them in different directions”. And amid their professional moves after they departed This Morning in 2020, the pair are also said to have “been under a lot of pressure” due to others matters such as Eamonn’s ill health.

In recent months, before the news of Ruth and Eamonn’s separation was revealed, followers of both TV stars on social media have frequently questioned why neither has featured posts concerning their spouse in recent months.

But now Ruth has responded to one Instagram user after they offered their take on beloved rescue pet Maggie.

Eamonn and Ruth, pictured together here in 2020, are parents to their son Jack (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes latest news

Ruth’s latest Insta post portrayed how she spent last weekend with her 92-year-old mum.

Followers of Ruth’s social media activity will know she regularly uploads posts of how they often spend Sundays together with a roast dinner.

And Ruth’s most recent clip on the platform also depicted a typically happy family time.

She captioned it: “Lovely day spent with my darling Mum. Sunshine, music, dancing, sherry, lunch, crosswords in the garden and Maggie. Making memories. Music by her favourite @mrantondubeke #Sunday #family #mum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

How fans reacted

Amid many comments left by fans comparing Ruth’s relationship with her mum to their own with their parents, one well wisher had concerns over Maggie’s appearance.

They wrote: “Your mum looks great Ruth but Maggie looks sad. Lovely plate of food as well.”

Ruth didn’t agree with the assertion – and didn’t even acknowledge the compliment about her and her mum’s cooking!

“I don’t see that,” Ruth replied firmly in the comments section.

Ruth continued: “She is a very happy, contented, much-loved dog.”

She is a very happy, contented, much-loved dog.

It was recently reported that Ruth and Eamonn have had “difficult conversations” about Maggie‘s future.

A source is said to have claimed to The Sun: “Maggie is like a daughter to them. They dote on her. But she’s getting on and they know she needs stability. It’s a case of who can give her that. Eamonn adores her and Maggie’s been such a support during his health woes. The thought of giving her up is heartbreaking to him.

“But if Ruth is able to get out and about and walk her more, then it may well be that she gets Maggie in the split. They are adamant this won’t come to what Ant and Lisa went through and they won’t be getting lawyers involved.”

