Ruth Langsford ‘never saw eye to eye’ with Eamonn Holmes’ family as they ‘had loyalty’ for his first wife

The relatives of Eamonn Holmes “didn’t see eye to eye” with Ruth Langsford, it has been claimed.

At the weekend, it was confirmed that Eamonn and Ruth had parted ways in a shock split after 14 years of marriage over the weekend

Now, it’s been reported that Eamonn’s Irish relatives ‘didn’t warm’ to Ruth – who he shares one child with, 22-year-old Jack.

Ruth and Eamonn shocked fans after they confirmed their split

Eamonn Holmes family ‘never took’ to Ruth Langsford

According to sources, Eamonn’s family ‘never took’ to Ruth. What’s more, it’s been claimed that this was “partly out of loyalty” to the mother of three of his children, Gabrielle.

Eamonn’s Catholic family didn’t really see eye-to-eye with Ruth.

Eamonn married Gabrielle in 1985 and he shares three children with her – Declan, now 35, Rebecca, 33, and Niall, 31. But after 10 years, the pair, who called Belfast their home, called it quits.

Talking about Ruth and Eamonn’s relatives, an insider told MailOnline: “Eamonn’s Catholic family didn’t really see eye-to-eye with Ruth, but he was totally bowled over by her.”

Ruth and Eamonn's family apparently 'didn't see eye to eye'

Eamonn Holmes on huge disagreement with Ruth Langsford

In an unearthed interview from last year, Eamonn appeared to suggest that it was his wish to go back to Belfast that might have contributed towards his split from Loose Woman Ruth – as she “wouldn’t go”.

“I’ve always pined to go back to Belfast, because that’s what I associate with company and friendship and craic,” Eamonn admitted on the How To Be 60 podcast with Kaye Adams.

‘Trouble is, Ruth wouldn’t go’

He went on: “I’d love to have a house – nowadays probably a bungalow – with a sea view. I’d love to breathe in sea air and I always associate that with Ireland. I think that would make me happy.”

But according to Eamonn, there was one problem. He shared: “Trouble is, Ruth wouldn’t go. That’s a little snag. She wouldn’t go. I do like the idea. I do like the idea of being there.”

He added: ‘I’ve never taken to London life; it’s never been for me. It’s not what I would call home.”

Entertainment Daily! UK has contacted representatives for comment.

