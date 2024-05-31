Eamonn Holmes ‘struggling’ say pals after he ‘moves out of home he shared with Ruth Langsford’

Eamonn Holmes has reportedly left his friends worried after he is said to have ‘moved out’ of the home he shared with Ruth Langsford.

At the weekend, it was confirmed that Eamonn and Ruth had parted ways in a shock split after 14 years of marriage over the weekend. Eamonn broke his silence on the news when he returned to work just a few days after at GB News.

However, his decision to head back to work so quickly after his split from Ruth has got pals concerned. So much so, they have claimed he is “struggling”.

The showbiz couple confirmed their split last week (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford split

The news of Eamonn and Ruth’s split came as a bolt from the blue for fans of the couple, who have followed their love story over the years after they presented This Morning together.

Earlier this week, Eamonn broke his silence on the news while hosting his GB News show.

He said: “I’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

But now, Eamonn’s pals have claimed his mood has changed amid his marriage split – and have shared their worries.

Eamonn is said to be ‘struggling’ amid his split from Ruth (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn ‘struggling’ amid Ruth split

Speaking to MailOnline, an insider alleged how his “marriage disintegrating” as well as health issues, has led to him “struggling” recently.

But he was clearly struggling recently.

“Eamonn used to be the bolshy star of daytime television, he was a confident and noisy member of the team,” the source claimed.

“But he was clearly struggling recently – his marriage disintegrating as well as being in so much pain from his fall a couple of years ago was making him increasingly grumpy.”

Eamonn ‘moves out of Ruth Langsford home’

It comes amid claims that Eamonn has moved out of the home he shared with Ruth.

The Sun reports that insiders have said the couple drifted apart recently. What’s more, Eamonn has reportedly moved out of their Surrey mansion.

Their last social media post of the pair together was back in July 2022. It showed Eamonn supporting Ruth at a Feeling Fabulous event.

Entertainment Daily! UK has contacted representatives for comment.

