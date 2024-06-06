Jane McDonald has announced the release of her third book, the first since 2019, called Let the Light In.

The beloved TV star and singer is already a Sunday Times best-selling author, so there is no doubt that we are eager for her latest release – as are her fans!

Jane took to social media to share the news about her latest venture, which will discuss loss, burn-out and life lessons.

The book is the first book Jane has written since the loss of her fiancé Eddie Rothe, and will explore just how Jane has coped and her journey through loss.

Jane McDonald to release new book: Let The Light In

The book’s description reads: “Jane’s hit song Let The Light In (2021) was released after her beloved partner Ed died – and it points the way to finding a new kind of joy out of sorrow.

“It’s a philosophy Jane lives by, and, in this new book of the same name, Jane shares the life lessons she’s learned that have helped her grow, adapt and rise up through adversity.

Lessons learned through life, love and laughter, Jane explores with candour and honesty her experiences of heartbreak and loss, failure and burn-out, while always remembering the value of friendship, the love of family, and when to laugh.

“She reveals the lessons that have enabled her to build resilience, taught her to trust her gut, instilled self-belief and spurred her on to achieve her goals.”

Jane McDonald shares glimpse into life after loss

In her latest newsletter, Jane shared more details about her new project. She detailed: “The title of this book is borrowed from one of my songs. Let the Light In means a great deal to me for lots of reasons. In this new book of the same name, I share the life lessons I’ve learnt that have helped me grow, adapt and rise up through adversity.

“I talk about everything I have experienced, including all the mistakes I’ve made over the years, and how I’ve always moved forward knowing something more about life and how to make the most of it. I also talk in-depth about losing my partner and reveal how surviving these dark times has helped me to live my best life.

“Everyone through life has tragedy but if sharing all the lessons I’ve learnt on my journey can help other people to keep chasing their dreams, conquer their fears and find more joy in life, I’ll be so chuffed.”

Fans react to Jane McDonald’s new book: Let the light in

The singer also wrote to social media alongside a clip of herself explaining the book. Fans of Jane flocked to the comment section to share their praise.

One gushed: “Wow Jane you have been busy and keep surprising us all with all these new things which is great and so exciting , looking forward to reading it and of course the tour. Take care. Lots of love.”

Another said: “Sounds a fabulous book will definitely be buying lots love xxx.”

A third chimed in: “So excited for this Jane, and so excited for September to let the light in.”

Another wrote: “Awww love you Jane you are an amazing lady.”

A fifth exclaimed: “Can’t wait to read this. Your first book is a favourite of mine.”

Jane McDonald’s love life

Jane found love with her fiancé Eddie Roth, after being married and divorced twice. Unfortunately, Eddie sadly died in March 2021 after a battle with lung cancer.

Jane and Eddie first met in 1980 when he was part of the band Liquid Gold. Jane previously told The Mirror: “He was a gorgeous pop star and I was a naive teenager from Yorkshire. But we went out for about 18 months. One day, I just got in my car and left. We never finished. Never fell out. I drove away never expecting to see him again.”

Jane McDonald lost her beloved partner, Ed, in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The pair met again in 2008 when Jane was working as a Loose Women panellist. Eddie, by then a drummer for The Searchers, made an appearance on This Morning. Consequently, they crossed paths.

Jane has since opened up about her grief, whilst starring on Loose Women. She said: “It is the support and the network that I have around me that has helped me through.

“I couldn’t have done it without the people around me.”

Let the Light In is available to pre-order and out on September 26.

