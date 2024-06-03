Love Island fans distracted by 2024 star Patsy’s appearance: ‘Thought they were putting Jane McDonald in’

Love Island 2024 star Patsy Field has left some fans making the same comparison ahead of tonight’s launch show.

The ITV2 dating show returns tonight for a brand new series. Maya Jama will be back to host as 12 singletons head into the villa in the hope of finding love.

But one contestant in particular has left some fans scratching their heads as they’re convinced she looks like Jane McDonald.

Love Island fans have compared Patsy to Jane McDonald (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island 2024

After an official picture was shared to the Love Island Instagram page recently, fans began making the comparison.

The post read: “Patsy’s been picky, but now it’s time to find her man! If you’re tall, dark & handsome… form an orderly queue!”

One fan commented: “I thought they were putting Jane McDonald in.”

Another wrote: “Looks like Jane McDonald.”

Someone else replied: “She does hahaha.”

Jane McDonald isn’t going on Love Island guys… (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, another said on Twitter: “You can’t tell me this Love Island contestant isn’t Jane McDonald with the bold glamour filter?!”

Others gushed over Patsy, as one said: “She looks stunning.”

Another wrote: “I just know she will be a laugh,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Patsy will join Samantha, Nicole, Mimii, Jess and Harriett for the girls heading into the fellow. Meanwhile, Munveer, Ronnie, Ciaran, Sam, Ayo and Sean make up the boys.

Love Island begins tonight for a summer of love and fun (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island tonight

In tonight’s launch episode, the islanders will head into the villa. As they get to know each other, host Maya enters.

She tells them: “Welcome to Love Island. It’s lovely to meet you guys but I think we should have a little game to get things going.”

The islanders then split into boys and girls. Maya says: “You’ve already started getting to know each other so you guys have had enough time for first impressions, right? First impressions count. Boys and girls, I now want you to rate each other in order of who you think has come across the most like boyfriend and girlfriend material, right down to who has given the least relationship vibes.”

The girls then organise the boys from most to least on who they think is boyfriend material.

Then it’s the boys who have to rank the girls on who they think is the most to least girlfriend material.

The girls will couple up with the boy who is placed in the same position as them. So who will pair with who?!

Love Island begins tonight (June 3) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

