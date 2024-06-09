Jane McDonald on letting go of ‘angst’ and ‘fear’ ahead of big career venture: ‘Ready to come back’

Jane McDonald has opened up about her nerves ahead of a big new career move.

The star, 61, is set to embark on a new tour this year that’ll see her perform across the UK.

Jane McDonald on ‘fear’ ahead of new tour

This year will see Jane launch a new tour, With All My Love.

The tour will see the former Loose Women star perform in 20 arenas across the UK, beginning with two nights at Blackpool’s Opera House.

There will be a performance at the London Palladium, and the tour will conclude with a performance at the Leeds First Direct Arena.

Speaking to the Wakefield Express, Jane said: “This is going to be the tour I’m most proud of – I can already feel it. I feel like I’m a phoenix rising from the ashes in a way. The flame had gone out, but the embers were still burning away in the background. Now they’re reignited and they are burning so brightly and so strong, I’m ready to come back.”

Jane is ‘excited’ to go on tour (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald ‘ready’ for new tour

The star then continued, saying that she no longer feels any “angst” about going on tour, which she admitted could be an age thing.

“I am in a very good place. Something about being a bit older – I’ve got that ‘couldn’t care less’ thing now, I’ve let go of the angst that you get when you’re younger. Instead, now I just think ‘It’ll be right, it’ll be fine’, not worrying about every last thing. I’m excited about everything. The fear seems to have gone,” she said.

“I don’t think I have been this excited for a tour ever. I have had a break and have a whole new energy for live performance and cannot wait to see my fans again as I’ve missed them.”

Jane says ‘never say never’ about a Loose Women return (Credit: ITV)

Jane on why she won’t return to Loose Women

Last month, during an interview with Woman magazine, Jane explained why she won’t be coming back to Loose Women.

“Never say never. But it was a period in time when everything was different. We could get away with things that we could never do now,” she said.

“And it was an era of girls who were not just colleagues – we were a force to be reckoned with. We were like Sex and the City when we hit the town. We’d have taken a bullet for each other,” she then continued.

“I don’t think I could go back without my friends on the same panel.”

Cruising with Jane McDonald airs on Channel 5 and My5 from 9.15am on Sunday, June 9.

