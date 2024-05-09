The Repair Shop ‘to continue’ without Jay Blades after his marriage ‘split’

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has had a difficult few weeks, following the murder of his uncle and his marriage split.

Now, the future of his hit BBC One show has been revealed…

Jay Blades news: Difficult time for The Repair Shop star

Earlier this month, it was announced that Jay’s uncle, Richard Brathwaite, 72, was allegedly stabbed to death by a neighbour.

The stabbing reportedly took place during a dispute concerning a shared alleyway.

Richard was sadly found dead on Cromwell Road, Wembley, on Thursday, March 21. A man was later arrested outside Wembley Police Station.

The man appeared in court on March 26 where he was charged with murder, wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

A plea hearing is set for June 11, and a three-week provisional trial is scheduled from January 27 next year.

Jay paid tribute to his uncle on social media. He said: “Really, super nice guy, shouldn’t have happened to him, but it really affected me. I feel a little bit messed up. So what I’m intending on doing is this. I’m coming off social media for a bit, and I’ll be back in a bit.”

Jay’s marriage split

Last week, Jay’s wife, Lisa Marie Zbozen, took to social media to announce their split. Lisa uploaded a picture of herself and Jay on their wedding day in 2022.

“I don’t know how to say this because it’s still really raw. I probably should be really angry but I’m just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now,” she wrote.

She then continued, saying: “I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much.”

“I will admit I’m crying as I type this as I can’t believe this is even real. I hope you don’t mind if I just have a few days trying to figure out my life as I’m currently in a spare room with a few essentials.

She then added: I don’t know what else to say. All my love, A very broken Lisa-Marie.”

Jay is taking a break (Credit: ITV)

Jay Blades news: The Repair Shop to continue in stars absence

Now, it’s been revealed that Jay’s break has extended to The Repair Shop too.

According to reports, Jay hasn’t been present for any filming for the show recently.

“Jay has taken a step back and is having a break from filming The Repair Shop,” a source told The Sun this week.

“His uncle’s death in March and the breakdown of his marriage means he has decided to take some time out,” they then continued.

“The Repair Shop is carrying on without him for now and the other repairers are hard at work. People who worked with Jay said they were shocked to hear that his marriage to Lisa had ended. It was not well known at all among the people who work on the show,” they then added.

“Jay is continuing to take some time off,” a spokesperson for Jay told ED! today (Thursday, May 9). ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

The Repair Shop continues on Wednesday, May 15 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.