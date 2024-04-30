Jay Blades shares family heartache after murder of his uncle: ‘It shouldn’t have happened to him’

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has shared the devastating death of his uncle, in a candid post to social media.

Jay, who is best known for presenting the heartfelt repair programme on BBC One, has opened up about the tragic loss of his family member – which happened just weeks ago.

The furniture restorer has been met with an outpouring of support after he admitted his uncle’s death has “really affected him,” especially due to the heartbreaking circumstances.

Jay took to Instagram to share the news.

The 54-year-old TV star could be seen addressing his fans in a tear-jerking clip. This is where he revealed his uncle has tragically been murdered.

Jay, wearing a black suit and his signature cap, detailed his recent loss and admitted it means he will be taking some time away from the spotlight.

He said: “This is kind of like a public service announcement. I’ve just been to my uncle’s funeral, he was murdered a few weeks ago.

“A really super nice guy, it shouldn’t have happened to him but it really affected me and I feel a little bit messed up.

“So I’m coming off social media for a bit. I’m going to go and get some therapy and just chill out because when things happen, sometimes you really need to take stock and just relax.”

However, The Repair Shop favourite did reassure his fans that he would be back soon. He said: “Take care of each other, take care of yourself.

“I’ll be back soon.”

Jay Blades on Instagram

Of course, Jay’s fans were quick to share their support after hearing about the shocking incident. One commented: “So sorry to hear this news, Jay. Now take care of YOU. Long as it takes.”

Another said: “So so sorry to hear this. Take your time. Go gently. Sending love.”

A third penned: “My deepest condolences to you and yours.”

“So sorry for your tragic loss Jay. Take as much time as you need to cope with your grief,” stated a fourth. “We all cope with grief differently, when you’re ready we will be ready for you.”

Jay added in the caption: “Good evening all. See you soon.”

