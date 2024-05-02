Jay Blades’ wife has reportedly announced their marriage split as she admitted she’s feeling “incredibly sad”.

It comes after the heartbreaking news that Jay shared about his uncle being murdered recently.

The Repair Shop star Jay married his wife Lisa Marie Zbozen in Barbados in 2022. However, now, Lisa has seemingly confirmed their split.

Jay Blades’ wife has reportedly confirmed their marriage split (Credit: BBC)

Jay Blades wife

According to The Sun, Lisa said online: “I don’t know how to say this because it’s still really raw. I probably should be really angry but I’m just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now.

“I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much.”

She continued: “I will admit I’m crying as I type this as I can’t believe this is even real. I hope you don’t mind if I just have a few days trying to figure out my life as I’m currently in a spare room with a few essentials.

“I don’t know what else to say. All my love, A very broken Lisa-Marie.”

ED! has contacted reps for Jay for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Blades MBE (@jaybladesmbe)

Jay Blades uncle

The news comes just days after Jay told his social media followers that he was taking a break following his uncle’s death.

Reports claimed Jay’s uncle was stabbed to death by a neighbour over a “long-running” dispute.

Sharing an emotional video to Instagram, Jay said: “This is kind of like a public service announcement. I’ve just been to my uncle’s funeral, he was murdered a few weeks ago.

“A really super nice guy, it shouldn’t have happened to him but it really affected me and I feel a little bit messed up.”

Jay Blades has taken a break from social media after the death of his uncle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jay added: “So I’m coming off social media for a bit. I’m going to go and get some therapy and just chill out because when things happen, sometimes you really need to take stock and just relax.”

His followers offered their condolences and support to Jay. One person said: “So so sorry to hear this. Take your time. Go gently. Sending love.”

Another wrote: “So sorry for your tragic loss Jay. Take as much time as you need to cope with your grief.”

At the time he got married, Jay had told HELLO! of the day: “One word sums up the day: perfect. We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well.”

Read more: Jay Blades’ uncle ‘stabbed to death by neighbour’ as Repair Shop star takes social media break

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.