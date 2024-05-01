Jay Blades’ uncle ‘stabbed to death by neighbour’ as Repair Shop star takes social media break

The uncle of Repair Shop star Jay Blades was allegedly stabbed to death by a neighbour, it has been reported.

MailOnline claims Richard Brathwaite, 72, was allegedly murdered over a dispute concerning a shared alleyway.

Earlier this week BBC host Jay told Instagram followers he would be taking a break from social media. He shared how he was feeling “messed up” by the shocking death in his family.

According to the report, Mr Brathwaite was found dead on Cromwell Road in Wembley, north-west London, on Thursday March 21.

Jay’s aunt Annetta, 71, is also said to have suffered cuts to her head and face during the alleged incident.

Emergency services were called, but Mr Brathwaite was pronounced dead at 12.30pm. A man was later arrested outside Wembley Police Station.

A special post-mortem examination that took place two days later gave the victim’s cause of death as a stab injury.

A man appeared in court on March 26 where he was charged with murder, wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Additionally, Deanna Heer KC told the Old Bailey in March the alleged murder took place following a “long-running neighbour dispute between the defendant and the deceased”.

A plea hearing is set for June 11, and a three-week provisional trial is scheduled from January 27 next year.

Jay paid tribute to his uncle as a “really, super nice guy”.

The celebrity furniture restorer made his social media address following Mr Brathwaite’s funeral.

He said to followers: “Hope you’re all well. This is kind of like a public service announcement. I’ve just been to my uncle’s funeral.”

Jay continued: “Really, super nice guy, shouldn’t have happened to him, but it really affected me. I feel a little bit messed up. So what I’m intending on doing is this. I’m coming off social media for a bit, and I’ll be back in a bit.

“Going to go and get some therapy and just chill out. Please, take care of each other, take care of yourself, and I’ll see you guys soon.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Jay Blades.

