Jay Blades in ‘dig’ at The Repair Shop as he removes show from social media amid claims he ‘cut ties’ following love split

Jay Blades has reportedly made a ‘dig’ at The Repair Shop following claims he’s ‘cut ties’ with the BBC show.

The TV star has had a rough few weeks recently. Jay’s wife, Lisa Marie Zbozen, took to social media to announce their split earlier this month.

What’s more, last week it was also claimed that Jay has “taken a step back” from filming The Repair Shop, and is having a “break”. It came following his uncle’s death recently.

However, it’s now been reported that Jay has taken a swipe at the show after he removed any mention of the programme from his social media accounts.

Jay has reportedly taken a swipe at the show (Credit: BBC)

Jay Blades ‘makes dig’ at Repair Shop

According to The Sun, Jay changed up his X and Instagram bio accounts. They once proudly mentioned The Repair Shop.

However, as the publication claims, on Monday (May 13) it simply read: “Eco Designer, Social Enterpriser & BAFTA,RTS & NTA Awards Winning Presenter.”

What’s more, The Sun also alleged how Jay added the show back into his bio, after they contracted a rep for Jay.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Jay’s representatives for comment.

Jay is said to have taken a ‘step back from the show’ (Credit: BBC)

Jay Blades ‘taken a step back’ from Repair Shop

In May, it was claimed that Jay hasn’t been present for any filming for the show recently.

“Jay has taken a step back and is having a break from filming The Repair Shop,” a source told The Sun this week.

“His uncle’s death in March and the breakdown of his marriage means he has decided to take some time out,” they then continued.

“The Repair Shop is carrying on without him for now and the other repairers are hard at work. People who worked with Jay said they were shocked to hear that his marriage to Lisa had ended. It was not well known at all among the people who work on the show,” they added.

A spokesperson for Jay told ED! At the time: “Jay is continuing to take some time off.”

