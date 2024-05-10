Joe Swash is open to having more children with Stacey Solomon. The happy couple, who wed in 2022, already share three children together – Rex, Rose and Belle.

Joe and Stacey have a blended family of six kids, with both Joe and Stacey having children with previous partners.

Now, Joe has admitted that he isn’t ruling out welcoming baby number seven.

Joe Swash has admitted he is open to having more children with Stacey Solomon (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/startraksphoto.co)

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon consider more children

In an interview with The Mirror, Joe gushed: “I never thought I’d be sitting here with six kids. So you never know what life’s going to throw at you.

“But if it does throw another baby at me there could be worse things.”

I can’t tell people I’ve got seven kids.

However, Joe didn’t shy away from just how hard work having children can be. He said: “It’s really hard. When you’re tired you feel like a zombie. But they’re your kids and it’s the most fulfilling job in the world.”

Stacey Solomon emotional over ‘last’ baby

Previously, Stacey has hinted that the pair are no longer adding to their large flock. In an emotional post to Instagram alongside a clip of her youngest daughter’s birthday cake, she said: “Belle’s 1st Birthday Cake. Made by mummy, with so much love beautiful Belle.

“Honestly I’ve never felt so emotional making a cake. I’ve made every single one of my baby’s first birthday cakes. And if Joes reaction at the end is anything to go by this is probably the last one, why does it all go so so quickly?”

At the end of the video, Stacey could be seen getting emotional, to which Joe exclaimed: “There you go. One years old. Well done, mum. We can’t have any more kids.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have a large family (Credit: Cover Images)

“I can’t tell people I’ve got seven kids!”

The EastEnders star previously admitted to OK! that having children is “addictive”.

He said: “The baby bit goes so fast, and then before you know it, they’re toddlers – then you yearn for babies again.

“We’re slightly addicted to babies – it’s so nice to be needed. You think, ‘Six has to be it,’ but I’d never say never.”

