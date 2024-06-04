Katie Price has defended her son Harvey against trolls as he was targeted online in a latest blow for the star following a terrifying “acid attack” incident.

The star is currently in the process of leaving her so-called Mucky Mansion – but things haven’t been easy going for her recently.

Last week, Katie woke one morning to find that people had thrown acid over her baby pink Range Rover.

Now, she’s had trolls coming for 21-year-old son Harvey.

Katie’s car was damaged in an acid attack (Credit: Matt Haycox / YouTube)

Katie Price ‘acid attack’ incident

Taking to Instagram this week, Katie hit out at the people targeting Harvey online. Harvey partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of some of the cruel comments online: “We won’t always like everyone and we won’t always agree, however, we can choose respect. My son deserves to be included just like everybody else and not be targeted or trolled for his disability. He is a wonderful and unique young man and loved by many.”

It comes after Katie suffered an incident at her home recently. The 46-year-old shared damage done to her car on her Instagram.

“Scumbags outside my house on my private property I can’t wait to get out of this house in a few months time,” she wrote at the time.

Katie later opened up about the incident on her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

“It’s really sad. So, my house is in the middle of nowhere, and I’ve had nothing but bad luck in that house. It doesn’t matter what it is, it’s bad luck. I can’t wait to get out of it, like I’ve said on this show,” she said.

The police have since issued a statement. “Officers engaged with the informant to identify any viable lines of enquiry,” Sussex Police said.

“No reasonable lines of enquiry have been identified at this stage, but anyone with information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1053 of 26/05.”

Katie on ‘scary’ incident

The star then continued, saying: “Now, what’s really scary is, a few months ago, people vandalised my gates, saying you [expletive] [bleep], you [expletive], and all of that. I’ve had lots of incidents.”

“And now my car was parked by my front door. And there’s other cars parked there. Someone has thrown acid all over my pink Range Rover,” she then said.

“So I thought, acid is serious. And for someone to actually go and buy that quantity, to then think they can go a hundred metres up my driveway in the middle of nowhere and pour that on my car when we’re all in bed asleep and I didn’t hear anything.”

The former I’m A Celeb star then explained how she called the police, who “advised me not to go to my house and not to stay there”.

Katie has enlisted 24-hour security (Credit: @katieprice / Instagram)

Katie Price on 24-hour security at her home following acid attack

The former Celebrity Big Brother champ posted an update on Monday (June 3), revealing that she now has 24-hour security at the property.

Katie posted a snap of police outside her home last night.

“Rushed to my house after being informed of a white transit van with 8 ppl not from this area waiting in my grounds,” she captioned the post.

“A thanks to Sussex Police who were instantly there and are guarding the property,” she then continued.

“After the recent acid attack at the mansion all breaches of security are taken seriously by all now. There is 24 hour security now at the property for protection,” she added.

