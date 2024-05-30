Katie Price calls police after vandals ‘throw acid’ at Ranger Rover while she and kids slept at home

Katie Price has shared how she was forced to call the police after vandals targeted her at her home in an acid attack.

The reality TV star opened up about the ordeal during an episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show. The incident took place at her Sussex home, whilst her children were at home.

Katie has since vowed not to return to her abode – dubbed as the Mucky Mansion.

The TV star has opened up about the ordeal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price recalls ‘scary’ acid attack at home

Talking about the incident, Katie dubbed it as “scary” – with the mum-of-five forced to call the police.

I can’t wait to get out of it.

“It’s really sad. So, my house is in the middle of nowhere, and I’ve had nothing but bad luck in that house. It doesn’t matter what it is, it’s bad luck. I can’t wait to get out of it, like I’ve said on this show,” Katie shared.

The I’m A Celeb star added: “Now, what’s really scary is, a few months ago, people vandalised my gates, saying you [expletive] [bleep], you [expletive], and all of that. I’ve had lots of incidents. And now my car was parked by my front door. And there’s other cars parked there. Someone has thrown acid all over my pink Range Rover.

The incident took place at her ‘Mucky Mansion’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie Price and kids ‘were all in bed asleep’

Kate went on: “So I thought, acid is serious. And for someone to actually go and buy that quantity, to then think they can go a hundred metres up my driveway in the middle of nowhere and pour that on my car when we’re all in bed asleep and I didn’t hear anything.”

Katie then revealed how she called the police – who “advised me not to go to my house and not to stay there”.

Since then, she has vowed not to go back. She has also enlisted a team of people to go back her things so she can “get out of there”. What’s more, this week, Katie has been seen moving into a new rented property.

Katie Price new TV show

In other Katie Price newer she has shared that she’s set to interview serial killers for a new Channel 4 series about death row.

The former glamour model also says she got the gig after a producer recommended her for her breadth of true crime knowledge.

Speaking on the Not My Bagg podcast, Katie said she will travel to death row in Texas for the show. What’s more, she also shared that she’s interviewed one killer already.

