Katie Price has shared the news that she’s set to interview serial killers for a new Channel 4 series about death row.

The former glamour model says she got the gig after a producer recommended her for her breadth of true crime knowledge.

Speaking on the Not My Bagg podcast, Katie said she will travel to death row in Texas for the show – and that she’s interviewed one killer already!

Katie Price news: Model signs up for death row documentary

Katie told podcast hosts Joe and George Baggs that a producer she met on her 2011 Sky Living reality series, Signed by Katie Price, recommended her for the series.

She then impressed bosses in a Zoom call on the topic. Katie said: “They were like: ‘Jesus Christ, you know more about crime than we ever thought.'”

For the new series, Katie will travel to Texas at the end of the year to interview serial killers on death row.

Not much is known yet about the show, including its name or premiere date. However, Katie confirmed back in December that she was filming something for Channel 4.

The news follows the cancellation of her home renovation series Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion. The show saw Katie transform the historic West Sussex house, which she bought in 2014 from Tory peer Francis Maude.

Katie also collaborated with Channel 4 in 2022 for Katie Price: Trauma and Me, a candid look into the star’s PTSD diagnosis.

What are Katie’s true crime credentials?

Speaking on Loose Women in 2016, Katie said interviewing serial killers for TV was her “dream job”.

It also isn’t Katie’s first time interviewing a notorious killer. Paul Durant, also known as the Costa Cannibal Killer, apparently once wanted to speak with her.

Katie said: “A murderer wrote to me. I opened this letter and I thought it looks like old person’s sort of writing.

“Then it was like: ‘I murdered my girlfriend and I want to talk to you,’ or something like that. He was called The Costa Cannibal Killer.

“I interviewed him. He hadn’t been brought up in a nice environment, got abused, and he was used to doing robberies. Got arrested for it, they broke his wrist, so he ended up in hospital. While he was in hospital he did a runner and he knew someone who got him into France, that’s how he got to Spain.”

Who was the Costa Cannibal killer?

Paul Durant bludgeoned Essex mum Karen Durrell to death near Benidorm, Spain in 2004. At the time, Durant was on the run for multiple robberies. The pair met in Spain and quickly began a relationship.

Months later, police broke into Durrell’s home to find blood and other human remains. Durant told police he had hit her with a mallet and ate parts of her body.

Though Durant later retracted his claims of cannibalism, he became known as the Costa Cannibal Killer.

He was jailed for 12 years in Spain and Britain for manslaughter, as well as an additional eight years for the initial robberies.

Katie said when asked whether he ate Durrell, Durant said he hadn’t. She added: “He was actually a really nice guy.”

