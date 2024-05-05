Mark Labbett’s girlfriend addresses ‘jealously’ amid ‘attention’ he gets as she shares his ‘struggle’ on The Chase

Mark Labbett and his girlfriend have opened up about their romance as she addressed why she doesn’t get jealous with attention he receives from other women.

The Chase star, 58, and TV presenter Hayley Palmer are marking the first anniversary since their first date.

The couple have discussed their relationship in a new interview as they spoke about dealing with jealously.

Mark and Hayley are marking their first anniversary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Labbett girlfriend

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Mark – who is known as ‘The Beast’ on The Chase – said: “If Hayley finds a long brunette hair on my jacket she doesn’t go, ‘What have you been up to?’ She knows I do photos. There’s no jealousy — she just gets it.”

Mark and Hayley went on to discuss how she interviewed Mark in front of a sold-out crowd on a cruise from Tenerife to Southampton.

Hayley said: “There were a lot of ladies who came up to him, and then the guys who want to quiz him. They’ll be like, ‘I bet you don’t know the capital of…’ And I’ll be thinking, ‘Yes he does.’ It’s usually capital cities and football questions. And he always knows them.

“That’s my man. I have absolutely no problem with all the attention he gets because I just love people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Palmer Presenter (@hayleypalmer_presenter)

Hayley gushed over Mark, saying he makes her feel “amazing”. She said he’s “so respectful and kind” and she “couldn’t be happier”.

The loved-up pair also discussed marriage in the interview, revealing they have no plans at the moment. Hayley said they’re happy living in the moment while Mark wants her to make the most of her work opportunities.

He said she’s “working hard on her career” and he would “never want to get in the way of that”.

Mark then made a plea to TV bosses, telling ITV and Channel 4 to “give her a call”.

Hayley insisted she doesn’t get jealous over the attention Mark receives from fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple also schedule in time to spend quality time together. Mark is based in Rotherham to be close to his son. Meanwhile, Hayley lives in London.

Mark films The Chase in London and Hayley said she knows when Mark is “struggling”. She said she looks at him and says “let’s get you some food – and now”.

Hayley said when Mark comes in from filming The Chase, she can “see he’s struggling” thanks to “all that brain power”.

