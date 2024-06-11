The death of Dr Michael Mosley was confirmed on Sunday (June 9) after the TV star went missing while on holiday in Greece with his wife.

His body was found on Sunday. Following reports claiming that the cops actually had footage of his final moments for four days before he was found, Greek police have hit back.

Death of Dr Michael Mosley

On Wednesday, June 5, while on the island of Symi, Greece, with his wife, Dr Michael went missing.

He was last seen by his wife, Clare, leaving a beach they’d spent the morning on. This was at around 1.30pm.

When Michael failed to return to their accommodation by 7.30pm, Clare reported him missing.

A five-day manhunt ensued, which came to a tragic end on Sunday when Dr Michael’s body was found. Michael was just meters away from safety when he collapsed in the 37C heat, a post-mortem revealed yesterday (Monday, June 10).

The coroner revealed that the TV doctor had died at around 4pm on Wednesday, just hours after leaving his wife on the beach.

Police had ‘CCTV footage of Michael’s final moments for days’

A report claimed that police had CCTV footage of Michael’s final moments for four days before he was found. The owner of the beach bar nearby reportedly, when informed of the disappearance, took the material to the police.

The CCTV footage reportedly shows Michael struggling down some rocky terrain towards Agia Marina.

The footage also shows Michael reaching a wall separating the beach from the mountains, before sinking to the ground, reports claim. This was the spot where his body was found four days later.

According to Live News, Greek police saw the footage when it was handed in on Wednesday evening or Thursday. However, it was claimed they hadn’t been able to identify Michael’s body at the time as it had appeared as a “small dot” in the footage.

The Headquarters of the Hellenic Police, meanwhile, hit back in a statement: “The reality is that the video footage came into the possession of the Greek Police after the body was found. It is emphasized that from the preliminary investigation material so far, it does not appear that the British presenter fell from a height.”

Wife of Michael Mosley pays tribute following his death

On Sunday, Michael’s wife, Clare, paid tribute to her late husband.

“I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together,” she said in a statement.

“I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days. My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you,” she then added.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.”

