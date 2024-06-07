Police are still searching for This Morning star Dr Michael Mosley after he went missing in Greece on Wednesday (June 5).

His wife, Dr Clare Bailey, raised the alarm after he failed to return to their holiday home – six hours after leaving for his hike along the beach.

With sniffer dogs and more officers heading to the isle of Symi, ED! charts his last-known moments and the latest on his disappearance…

Police are investigating several theories over Michael’s disappearance (Credit: ITV)

June 4 – arrival on Symi

Dr Mosley and his wife arrived on the 25-square-mile island on Tuesday. They were due to stay for a week with a couple who have a house in Symi Town.

June 5, 1.30pm – Dr Michael Mosley heads off on hike

The two couples took a boat taxi from Symi Port up the coast on Wednesday morning. They stopped at St Nikolas beach. Here, the diet doctor, a father of four, went for a swim in the sea before deciding to walk the 2.2 miles back home.

At 1.30pm, Dr Michael Mosley was last seen leaving Saint Nikolas beach. He is believed to have been heading off on the coastal path back to nearby Pedi.

He was wearing a pair of shorts, a blue polo shirt, a blue baseball cap and sunglasses. Reports claim that he accidentally left his mobile phone on the beach.

Michael’s wife raised the alarm of his disappearance (Credit: ITV)

June 5, 2.30pm – seen in the town?

An hour later, it’s claimed that witnesses saw Dr Mosley talking to an elderly man in the town. However, after checking CCTV, investigators are said to have ruled out that the sighting was of Dr Mosley.

Temperatures are said to have climbed to 40C during the afternoon. Police fear he may have fainted as a result of the extreme heat. It’s also claimed that he may have “fallen from height”.

June 5, 7.30pm – Dr Michael Mosley’s wife calls police

Dr Clare Bailey, concerned for her husband’s safety, alerts police that her husband is missing after he fails to return home.

Overnight, local authorities start tracing his route. Locals claim it’s “impossible” to get lost on the coastal path thought to have been taken by Dr Mosley.

June 6, 10.30am – missing persons report filed and search gets underway

Police file a missing persons report and the search for Dr Michael Mosley gets underway.

At 11am, an appeal about his disappearance is posted on local Facebook group Friends of Symi. It described the doctor and asked locals to look for him, saying: “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is six hours since they last saw him. His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people.”

At midday, Greek authorities are seen scouring the coast. They then extend the search area from the immediate vicinity of his disappearance.

June 6, 1pm – first reports of Dr Mosley’s disappearance surface

Dr Mosley’s disappearance is first reported in the UK press.

At 2pm, six local firefighters, a vehicle and a drone team are seen arriving on the island of Symi from neighbouring Rhodes.

Sniffer dogs and a dive team have joined the search (Credit: Channel 5)

June 6, 7pm – helicopter deployed

The search took to the air on Thursday evening, with a helicopter taking off from the capital Athens to join the search.

Volunteers, police officers, a drone and a police dog are also seen assisting in the search. CCTV footage is also reviewed for any sign of the missing medic.

Dr Mosley’s The One Show colleague Alex Jones shares her heartbreak over his disappearance.

Overnight, police announce that the search operation will pause for the night. However, they shared that it would resume with “more men” on Friday morning.

June 7, 10am – disappearance addressed on This Morning

Vanessa Feltz, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary address Dr Mosley’s disappearance at the start of the show.

He’s a regular on the series, with Vanessa admitting that he lights up whatever room he enters. “I couldn’t love him more,” she tells the hosts.

Meanwhile, the search resumed in Greece, with temperatures in Symi set to reach 48C.

June 7 – sniffer dogs and dive team join search

A sniffer dog is brought in from Athens to retrace Dr Michael’s last-known steps.

Divers also join the search for the missing doctor. It’s claimed they’re seen “looking into the water” with the help of the Hellenic Coast Guard.

Speaking with The Sun, the security officer leading search and rescue operations said: “We’ll retrace his footsteps, we’ll scour the entire area. The arrival of the dog, trained by police for exactly this kind of situation, is crucial.”

A team of five Rhodes-based investigators are also due to arrive on the tiny isle to take witness statements and expand the probe.

The security officer continued: “People will be brought in for questioning as we go into the next phase of the investigation.”

