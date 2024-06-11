Restaurant staff’s ‘heartbreak’ over Michael Mosley being in ‘distress’ and ‘suffering exhaustion’ before his death

On Sunday (June 9) it was confirmed that Dr Michael Mosley had died after going missing in Greece last week.

The TV doctor’s body was found just meters away shelter.

Michael Mosley death

Last week, Michael went missing while on holiday on the isle of Symi, Greece. He was there with his wife.

Michael was last seen by his wife as he left Saint Nicholas Beach to head home. This was at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

After his wife raised the alarm on Wednesday evening (June 5) a search for the missing TV star was conducted.

Sadly, on Sunday, Dr Michael’s body was found just meters away from a restaurant in the Agia Marina area.

An autopsy completed yesterday (Monday, June 10) ruled that Michael had died after sitting down and passing out in the 37C heat.

They also revealed that he had died at around 4pm on Wednesday, just hours after leaving his wife at the beach.

Restaurant staff devastated over Dr Michael Mosley’s death

Michael’s body was found by the owner of a nearby restaurant in Agia Marina.

Now, employees of the eatery have spoken of their heartbreak over the TV doctor’s tragic passing.

“How we missed him is a mystery. He was in distress suffering from exhaustion but nobody saw him. This is heartbreaking,” an employee told the MailOnline recently.

CCTV footage from Wednesday showed Michael stumbling around near the restaurant for several minutes.

Ilias Tsavaris, a manager at the restaurant, spoke about finding Michael’s body.

“The mayor had seen something unusual from a water taxi and I was told to go up there and check it out. As I approached, I saw something glinting in the sun – his watch. As I got close I knew it was him. Horrifying,” he said.

Michael’s wife pays tribute

Following the devastating discovery, Michael’s wife, Clare, paid tribute to her late husband.

“I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together,” she said in a statement.

“I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days,” she then continued.

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you,” she then said.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special,” she then added.

