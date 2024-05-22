Peter Andre shares adorable new video of baby girl Arabella as fans gush ‘so beautiful’: “Fluent in baby talk”

Singer Peter Andre recently melted hearts across social media after posting a new video of his baby girl, Arabella.

In the video, Peter is cradling Arabella as he talks to her in “baby talk”.

The TV personality captioned the post: “Who else is fluent in baby talk?”

Peter Andre shares new video of his baby daughter

Fans of the singer immediately flooded the comments to gush about the adorable newborn.

“So beautiful he is a wonderful dad no doubt about it,” one fan wrote.

“I’m fluent in Italian, Dutch, English and baby talk!” Another follower joked.

A third commented: “Awww gibberish or Greek lol? So cute, your kids are so lucky to have you and Ems, love you guys.”

Peter joked about being “fluent” in baby talk (Credit: Cover Images)

“Aww bless yes always talk to my youngest nephew like this, and even sometimes the baby babies at work,” another fan gushed.

“What a little cutie pie, mine are teens and I still talk in baby language to them,” a fan added some laughing emojis.

The Mysterious Girl singer and his wife Emily Andre welcomed their daughter on April 2, 2024.

Peter initially opened up about their struggle to find a name. However, luckily, one month later on May 2nd, Peter posted that they had chosen the name Arabella.

Peter and Emily welcomed their daughter in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre names daughter

Despite their ordeal to find the perfect name, Peter recently admitted that he doesn’t call Arabella by her name.

In his weekly column for OK! magazine, Peter shared that he still calls his daughter “bubba”.

“Arabella is now seven weeks old – where has the time gone? I still haven’t called Arabella by her name. I absolutely love it and she really suits it – but I still call her ‘bubba,'” Peter said.

He had previously written about the difficulties he and Emily faced trying to name Arabella. Once they finally decided, he shared an insight into how they made their decision.

“A couple of weeks ago I said to Emily that it was down to her to pick a baby name – after all, she’d brought our baby into the world.” Peter wrote.

“Emily wanted us to decide together, but when she came up with the name Arabella Rose, I immediately thought, ‘That’s so beautiful.’ I guess it’ll be Bella or Belle for short.”

