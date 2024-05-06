Ricky Hatton and Claire Sweeney are going from strength to strength after seemingly confirming their romance.

The pair reportedly became an item following their stints on Dancing On Ice earlier this year. Reports claim that boxer Ricky is “besotted” with the Coronation Street actress.

Now, the pair have embarked on their first holiday together as they enjoyed the sunshine in Tenerife.

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton

Taking to Instagram this weekend, Ricky shared photos of himself and Claire enjoying dinner. He wrote: “Great evening & food last night with our friends @elmiradortenerife.

“Thank you so much for looking after me as you always do. Fantastic night. Ricky & Claire.”

Fans gushed over the pair as one person said: “Aww you both look so happy together, hope it goes well.”

Another commented: “Aww I’m so made up for you both.”

Someone else added: “What a lovely couple.”

Claire and Ricky enjoyed time together in Tenerife recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last month, reports claimed that Ricky was “besotted” with Claire as they were spotted on a night out together. An insider told The Sun: “The chemistry was electric. Ricky went out of the show early on but he contacted her afterwards and let’s say he started wooing her.

“They’ve been out on several dates. Saturday was just one in a long line of them. They’ve been seeing each other quite a bit. He is completely besotted.”

The source added: “It seems like an unlikely match but he’s always had a way with women. They fall for his personality, and Claire has. He knows her number one priority is her son so they are being very careful. Let’s watch this space.”

Reports claimed that Ricky feels “besotted” with Claire (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In April, Ricky paid tribute to Claire as she marked her 53rd birthday. He wrote alongside an Instagram pic of them together: “Happy birthday Claire. Have the best day gorgeous. Lots of love. Ricky.”

Claire commented: “Thank you darling.”

