Rugby star and Motor Neurone Disease advocate Rob Burrow died on June 2, sadly leaving behind his wife and kids.

Since the heartbreaking loss of Rob, fans, celebrities and friends have paid tribute to the Leeds Rhinos player.

Now, Rob’s wife, Lindsey, has been seen visiting a heartwrenching display of flowers, helmed by an outpouring of support from fans.

It was here that Rob’s five-year-old son asked a heartbreaking question.

Rob Burrow’s wife and children attended a heartfelt tribute today (Credit: BBC / BBC iplayer)

Rob Burrow’s wife and kids attend tribute

Rob’s son, Jackson, and his siblings were seen attending the gathering of well-wishers at Headingley stadium. The venue was the ideal setting, being the home pitch to Rob’s Leeds Rhinos. Onlookers watched on as Rob’s children laid flowers.

They were accompanied by a teary-eyed Lindsey. Evidently, Lindsey looked emotional as Jackson posed a question. Jackson could be heard asking in wonder as he looked at the flowers: “Are these all for Daddy?”

Lindsey could then be seen struggling to hold back tears as she looked over the countless bouquets of flower, hand-written messages and scarves spread out by fans.

Are these all for Daddy?

The messages included poignant words including ‘inspiration’, ‘legend’ and ‘hero’.

Sports fans haven’t been the only ones leading the tributes, in fact royalty and showbiz stars have been showing their support too.

Sally Nugent lead the discussion of Rob’s legacy over on BBC Breakfast this week, whilst Ant and Dec halted Britain’s Got Talent for a special message about the death of Rob Burrow.

Lindsey attended the tribute with her and Rob’s three children (Credit: BBC / BBC iplayer)

Prince William tribute to Rob Burrow

Even Prince William has shared a heartfelt message dedicated to Rob and his family. He wrote to social media: “A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.”

The Prince also extended his sympathies to Rob’s family: “Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya, and Macy.”

Prince William posted a tribute to Rob Burrow on his Instagram stories (Credit: @princeandprincessofwales via Instagram)

Rob Burrow became diagnosed with MND in 2019. He worked as an influential advocate for those suffering from MND.

Earlier this year, Prince William surprised Rob and fellow former rugby player Kevin Sinfield by awarding them CBEs.

Kevin also extended a touching tribute to his friend. He said: “Today was the day that I hoped would never come. The world has lost a great man and a wonderful friend to so so many.”

He added: “I would always say that you were pound for pound the toughest player I ever played alongside, however since your diagnosis, you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met.

“I will miss you my little mate, all my love, Kev.”

