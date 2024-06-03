The world of rugby is mourning the death of Rob Burrow, who has died at the age of 41 following a courageous battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Tributes have poured in from fans, former teammates and notable figures including Prince William, who took to social media to honour the rugby league legend.

In a message shared on his Instagram Stories, the Prince praised Rob for his courage and inspirational spirit.

Prince William posted a tribute to Rob Burrow on his Instagram Stories (Credit: @princeandprincessofwales via Instagram)

Prince William posts tribute to Rob Burrow

“A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream,” Prince William wrote.

He also extended his sympathies to Rob’s family: “Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya, and Macy.”

Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019. Despite his illness, he became an influential advocate for those suffering from MND. His resilience inspired many and brought attention to the needs of others fighting similar battles.

Earlier this year, the Prince surprised Rob and fellow former rugby player Kevin Sinfield by awarding them CBEs.

Kevin paid his own tribute to his friend Rob following his death, saying: “Today was the day that I hoped would never come. The world has lost a great man and a wonderful friend to so so many.”

He added: “I would always say that you were pound for pound the toughest player I ever played alongside, however since your diagnosis, you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met.

“I will miss you my little mate, all my love, Kev.”

Prince William awarded Rob Burrow his CBE. (Credit: The Royal Family Channel via YouTube)

Royal Family news

Meanwhile, the Prince himself has been dealing with a lot – including the health scares of his wife Kate, and his father, King Charles. They’re both receiving treatment for cancer.

Amid these challenges, the rift with his brother, Prince Harry, has reportedly deepened.

However, reports claimed that William has found solace in the support of other members of the royal family.

Notably, his cousin Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, has been highlighted as a close friend and confidant. Mike Tindall – who is married to William and Harry’s cousin Zara Tindall, has also been identified as part of William’s “inner circle”.

Ex-BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared some insights into the Prince’s close relationships in an interview with OK!.

“This is a time when William needs all the love and support he can get from his family. His brother is not, and will not, be here to help or provide a shoulder to cry on,” she said.

