Coleen Nolan told ‘insanely jealous’ Ruth Langsford ‘Eamonn Holmes is much better with me’ months before marriage split

Coleen Nolan previously hinted that pal Ruth Langsford was “insanely jealous” of her friendship with Eamonn Holmes.

At the weekend, it was confirmed that Eamonn and Ruth had parted ways in a shock split after 14 years of marriage over the weekend. While the pair have drifted apart over the past few months, they reportedly want to remain friends.

Now, in a resurfaced interview months before their split – Ruth’s co-star Coleen Nolan joked about ‘stealing’ Eamonn from a “jealous” Ruth.

Ruth and Eamonn were married for 14 years (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan on Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Chatting to the Express in February, Coleen opened up about the banter she shares with Loose Women co-star Ruth.

I know that she’s insanely jealous.

“I love winding Ruth up about him. I love him – and me and him get on so well – and Ruth’s like: ‘Seriously, my best friend, one of my best friends?’ And I know that she’s insanely jealous,” she admitted.

Coleen told Ruth that Eamonn ‘would be better with her’ (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford ‘gets really jealous’ claims co-star

Coleen then went on to recall how she would tell Ruth that Eamonn is “much better” with her. She shared: “She gets really jealous so I love winding her up and going, ‘Really, Eamonn is much better with me.’ But then the papers pick it up, the magazines and stuff,” Coleen went on.

She added: “We do have a laugh about it as soon as she says something about Eamonn – like if she’s negative about him.”

Eamonn speaks out on Ruth split

The news of Eamonn and Ruth’s split came as a bolt from the blue for fans of the couple, who have followed their love story over the years after they presented This Morning together.

Earlier this week, Eamonn broke his silence on the news while hosting his GB News show.

He said: “I’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.” Eamonn’s co-host Isabel Webster smiled and nodded in support before moving on with the show.

Ruth, on the other hand, has yet to publicly discuss their split. It is also unknown when her next appearance on ITV’s Loose Women will take place.

