Ruth Langsford still wearing wedding ring as she’s pictured for first time since Eamonn Holmes split

Ruth Langsford has been spotted still wearing her wedding ring amid her marriage split from Eamonn Holmes.

The showbiz couple confirmed they had parted ways in a shock split after 14 years of marriage over the weekend. While the pair have drifted apart over the past couple of months, Ruth and Eamonn reportedly want to remain friends.

On Wednesday (May 29) Ruth was seen for the first time – and she was still wearing her wedding rings.

Ruth Langsford seen wearing wedding rings amid Eamonn Holmes split

The former This Morning star stepped out in Weybridge this week to attend an appointment at a hair salon.

Ruth rocked a striped white t-shirt, black trousers and a pair of black trainers. The Loose Women star finished off her look with a rain jacket.

As seen in pictures from The Sun, Ruth also kept her wedding rings on – despite the split from Eamonn.

Ruth Langsford poses for selfies

Ruth also took to her Instagram Story to share some snaps of her out and about. Posing for a mirror selfie, she wore a khaki jacket and jumper, styled with blue denim jeans.

Another snap showed Ruth posing in a lift. Promoting her own QVC clothing range, she joked her outfit was “all my own work.”

Eamonn Holmes ‘blindsided’ over Ruth Langsford statement

It comes amid reports that Eamonn is reportedly not too happy it was allegedly Ruth Langsford who decided to reveal that their marriage was over.

At the weekend, a statement was released via Ruth’s rep. It read: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

What’s more, the announcement was described as a “joint statement”.

But according to a friend of Eamonn, the former This Morning star “wanted no part of it” and “had no power over it whatsoever”.

‘It was awful for him’

Speaking to MailOnline, a pal claimed: “Eamonn was left blindsided, it was awful for him. He literally found out about it a very short time before it was published – you’re talking hours.”

The source went on to note how it seems “a little bizarre” as the statement said the couple were keeping things amicable between them.

Entertainment Daily! UK reached out to representatives for comment.

