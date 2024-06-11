Ruth Langsford’s ‘revenge’ after Eamonn Holmes split: ‘She wanted them to grow old together’

Ruth Langsford is apparently acting out her ‘revenge’ in wake of her split with Eamonn Holmes.

It was announced last month that the TV stars were going their separate ways, after 14 years of marriage.

According to reports, Ruth is now taking a stand amid swirling speculation over exactly what broke the former couple apart.

Plenty of TV fans have had their say via social media, with some scathing criticism sent Ruth’s way. Apparently, Ruth is keeping her cards close to her chest.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split

Loose Women star Ruth has taken a step away from the ITV chat show for the foreseeable and has failed to have her say over the news of her divorce. Now, a source has claimed that this is Ruth’s way of reeking “revenge” over those who questioned her reasons for parting ways with Eamonn.

Recent reports claimed that Ruth felt “upset” over claims she was “ditching him because of his ongoing health issues”.

Eamonn has battled chronic hip, back and leg pain for some years. He has suffered falls and gone under the surgeon’s knife. However, Ruth has remained by his side for support throughout.

A source has now claimed to New!: “Splitting from Eamonn is one of the hardest things Ruth has had to go through and it wasn’t an easy choice – she had wanted them to grow old together and was determined that Jack wouldn’t have divorced parents.”

They reportedly added: “Ruth has strong friends around her and she is throwing herself into work. She feels she can walk with her head held high and, at the moment, that’s her best form of revenge.

“That’s not to say she won’t ever talk about it, but she’s not ready yet. When she does, it will be done with dignity to protect all of those involved.”

ED! has contacted reps for Ruth for comment.

