Since her split from Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford fans are eagerly awaiting her return to Loose Women.

However, it may not be as soon as you think.

A spokesperson for the TV veterans shared they had parted ways last month, after 14 years of marriage. Eamonn Holmes has since broken his silence on their impending divorce live on air.

Now, Ruth Langsford fans are wondering when she too will return to her spot on Loose Women and potentially have her say.

Ruth Langsford to return to Loose Women amid split

Although viewers have been assured that Ruth will make her return to the programme soon enough, new claims have implied that Ruth may be taking an extended break away.

In fact, it’s now thought that she won’t return until July. She last made an appearance anchoring the show back in May.

Ruth’s reps have now stated: “Ruth had holiday time booked from Loose Women and has extended her leave. She’s looking forward to returning to the show in due course.”

Ruth had holiday time booked from Loose Women and has extended her leave.

Eamonn quickly returned to his presenting role on GB News, just days after the announcement, Eamonn shared his thoughts. He told viewers: “So here we are on this Tuesday morning and a lot of politics.”

Eamonn continued: “Just before we move on I would just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

‘No chance of a reunion’

Despite some fans holding out hope for the pair, a source close to Ruth is said to have insisted to The Mirror that there will be no way they’ll reunite.

They claimed there is “no chance whatsoever” that the couple will reconcile.

Their joint statement released last month stated: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

Meanwhile, Ruth has hit back at social media users claiming that her dog, Maggie, looked unhappy, amid difficult discussions over who will take ownership of the pooch.

The user wrote under a video shared on Ruth’s page: “Your mum looks great Ruth but Maggie looks sad. Lovely plate of food as well.”

Ruth didn’t agree with the assertion and stated: “I don’t see that.” She firmly added: “She is a very happy, contented, much-loved dog.”

It was recently reported that Ruth and Eamonn have had “difficult conversations” about Maggie‘s future.

