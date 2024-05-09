Rylan Clark has opened up about dating again following his marriage split.

The This Morning and Eurovision star, 35, split from ex-husband Dan Neal in 2021. Rylan later confessed he had been unfaithful during their relationship.

Now, Rylan has spoken about his love life and shared details on a couple of dates he’s been on in the last two years.

Rylan has opened up about dating again after his marriage split (Credit: Cover Images)

Rylan Clark love life

In his new show, Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour with Robert Rinder, Rylan opens up about dating.

The series sees the pair travelling around Italy as they retrace the steps of the Grand Tourists of the past.

Hopefully my luck with men is about to change.

According to the Mirror, in the show, Rylan opens up to Rob about the aftermath of his marriage breakdown. He says: “I think it was a culmination of my marriage breaking down and actually me stopping for the first time in 10 years. Then all of a sudden I had quite a big speed bump, and instead of carrying on I just sank. It was the worst experience of my life.”

“I just went on a downward spiral. I tried to end it, I tried to finish myself off,” he added: “I didn’t eat, I went down to nine stone. I’m six foot four. Rob, I looked horrendous. I’m so grateful for what I’ve got. I come from a council house. Like, I’m not saying we were on the breadline because we was not on the breadline, but we didn’t have a lot.”

Rylan and Dan split in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the pair go on some blind dates set up for them. Speaking about dating, Rylan says: “Hopefully my luck with men is about to change. I always thought when you were younger ‘imagine if you were known, you would be able to get anyone you want’. It’s the complete opposite. I’ve had two dates in the last two years.

“One of them was really, really great and was going well. And then my job was just too much for his life. And then the other one was so interested in my job, he decided to call the press. So they’re the two opposite ends of the spectrum. I need somebody in the middle that can deal with it, but don’t want it.”

Rylan has been open about his marriage split, recently admitting he “couldn’t understand why I pressed the nuclear button on my seemingly perfect life”.

The travel show will see Rylan and Rob visit Italy (Credit: BBC/Rex TV/Zinc Media/Lana Salah)

Rylan Clark on marriage split

The star added to The Guardian earlier this year: “It’s only now I’m better that I realise it was the ejector seat I needed. Now I just wish I’d pressed that escape button earlier.

“I got so ill to the point where I knew I couldn’t get any iller. I couldn’t speak; I had to learn to speak again, I had to learn to move again – it was like I’d had a stroke. Nothing made sense to me.”

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour starts on Sunday (May 12) on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

