Scott Sinclair ‘wining and dining swimwear model who’s known ex Helen Flanagan for years’: ‘It won’t be easy for her’

Scott Sinclair is dating a swimwear model who’s known his ex Helen Flanagan for years, a tabloid report claims.

Footballer Scott, 35, shares three children with Coronation Street star Helen, 33. But the former couple split in 2022, having been together for 13 years.

Helen was linked with ex boxer David Haye in 2023. She also opened up in November of last year about her experiences on the dating scene, including a one night stand and being ghosted.

But now it is Scott’s reported love life that is in the headlines – and MailOnline claims the person he’s said to be seeing is familiar to Helen.

“Helen has known Louise for years,” an insider alleged (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Scott Sinclair ‘dating’ swimwear model

MailOnline claims Scott was spotted leaving a Manchester restaurant with Louise Tarver last weekend.

They are said to have moved onto a nightclub afterwards, and stayed “until the early hours”.

However, according to the news outlet, Louise – believed to be from Manchester – attended an e-cigarette launch in May 2014 that Helen was the face of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty Sinclair (@scotty__sinclair)

A source is said to have said: “Scott and Louise looked really close on Saturday night.

“They were holding hands before being aware of their surroundings and quickly separating.

It won’t be easy for Helen to know Scott is wining and dining Louise.

“Helen has known Louise for years, it won’t be easy for her to know Scott is wining and dining her.”

Helen Flanagan with her eldest daughter Matilda (Credit: Cover Images)

Also over the weekend, Helen shared an eye-popping bikini pic tagged as being taken at luxury Yorkshire spa Grantley Hall.

She captioned her post: “Happiest in a bikini.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

ED! has contacted representatives for Scott Sinclair, Helen Flanagan, and Louise Tarver for comment on MailOnline’s story.

